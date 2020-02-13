Syrian air defenses down several missiles from Israel: Syrian state TV

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights from Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on Thursday.

"The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan ... and they were downed before they reached their targets," an army statement said.

Damascus earlier this month accused Israel of attacking military targets in southern Syria including near the capital.

An Israeli military spokesman said they do not comment on foreign reports.

Israel, which considers Iran its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Iran's growing influence in Syria, where it has struck economic and trade deals, has deepened the concerns of Israel and in the last few years raised the prospect of a military confrontation.





(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Sandra Maler)