CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Syrian army fired on a "hostile target" in the town of Daraya, west of the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said early on Tuesday.

The nature of the target was not immediately clear and the report did not say if it had been brought down in the action. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)