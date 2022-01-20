Syrian kids play in snow after winter storm

AccuWeather

Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will effect a narrow zone, one that centers around the Atlantic coast this time, with the likelihood of major travel disruptions along portions of the Interstates 85 and 95 corridors of Virginia and the Carolinas, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Winter weather advisories, winter storm and ice warnings were in effect for dozens of counties from South Carolina