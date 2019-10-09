Syrian Kurds call civilians to front lines as Turkey warns attack will begin soon

Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria have declared a state of emergency and called for civilians volunteers to head to the front lines to defend against an imminent Turkish assault.

"We announce three days of general mobilisation in northern and eastern Syria," the local administration said, urging all civilians to "head to the border with Turkey to fulfill their duty".

The Kurdish call to arms came as a senior aide to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, warned that the attack would begin soon. “The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly,” said Fahrettin Altun, a presidential aide.

US officials meanwhile reportedly said they had no plans to take control of prisons holding Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) suspects if their Kurdish guards withdrew, further raising fears that jihadists could escape amid the offensive.

The first phase of the Turkish attack is expected to begin along a 120km stretch between the border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain - the same area that US forces evacuated on Donald Trump’s orders on Monday.

Turkey is likely to pound the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with artillery fire and airstrikes before beginning a ground incursion.

Turkish forces have begun mobilising on the Syrian border Credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis More

The bulk of the ground troops will likely come from Turkey’s Syrian rebel proxy groups but they will act with the support of Turkish commandos and under the cover of Turkish airpower. Turkish defence officials said they had removed a section of the concrete border wall in anticipation of the attack.

Hulusi Akar, Turkey's defence minister, said: "Our efforts concerning the offensive are continuing, the deployment, the preparations are continuing."

While the SDF proved adept at combatting Isil, they lack heavy weaponry and anti-aircraft equipment and are likely to struggle in a confrontation with Turkey’s modern military.

Their position has been further weakened after they agreed to demolish their fortifications in the area at the request of the US, which as recently as last weekend was still trying to broker a compromise to forestall a Turkish offensive.

The SDF said Turkish troops shelled one of their positions near Ras al-Ain late on Tuesday night but that their forces suffered no casualties.

Meanwhile, Isil fighters attacked an SDF position in Raqqa, the former capital of their so-called caliphate, in an apparent effort to capitalise on the confusion caused by the looming Turkish attack.

Three suicide bombers struck an SDF position in the centre of the city late Tuesday in what the SDF called “the initial repercussions of the Turkish attack”. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attack.

It is really a shame that the whole world calmly watching annihilation of a people who sacrificed their lives in order to achieve a secure and peaceful world free from terrorism. Indeed, nothing is harder than leaving your companion alone in the trench in battle. — Shervan Derwish (@shervanderwish) October 8, 2019

US officials told the Washington Post they had no plans to intervene and seize control of the string of Kurdish prisons where thousands of Isil fighters, including British jihadists, are being held.