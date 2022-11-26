Syrian Kurds say they have stopped operations against IS

Syrian Kurds attend a funeral of people killed in Turkish airstrikes in the village of Al Malikiyah , northern Syria, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The airstrikes, which Turkey said were aimed at Kurdish militants whom Ankara blamed for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul, also struck several Syrian army positions in three different provinces along the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
10
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — The commander of the main U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force in Syria said Saturday they have halted operations against the Islamic State group due to Turkish attacks on northern Syria over the past week.

Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces told reporters that after nearly a week of Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria, Ankara is now preparing for a ground offensive. He said Turkey-backed opposition fighters are getting ready to take part in the operations.

Abdi added that Turkish strikes over the past week have caused severe damage to the region’s infrastructure.

Abdi said Turkey is taking advantage of the deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on Kurdish groups. Kurdish organizations have denied any involvement in the Istanbul attack that killed six and wounded dozens.

Over the past week, Turkey launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the Istanbul attack.

“The forces that work symbolically with the international coalition in the fight against Daesh are now targets for the Turkish state and therefore (military) operations have stopped,” Abdi said, using an Arabic acronym of the Islamic State group. “Anti-Daesh operations have stopped.”

His comments came hours after the U.S. military said two rockets targeted U.S.-led coalition forces at bases in the northeastern Syrian town of Shaddadeh resulting in no “injuries or damage to the base or coalition property.”

The U.S. military statement said SDF fighters visited the site of the rocket's origin and found a third unfired rocket.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, blamed IS sleeper cells for the Friday night attack on the U.S. base.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” said Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman.

The SDF said in a statement before midnight Friday that as Turkish drones flew over the al-Hol camp that is home to tens of thousands of mostly wives, widows and children of IS fighters, some IS family members attacked security forces and managed to escape from the sprawling facility. The SDF did not say how many escaped but that they were later detained.

Kurdish authorities operate more than two dozen detention facilities scattered across northeastern Syria holding about 10,000 IS fighters. Among the detainees are some 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them, including about 800 Europeans.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Air Force explains what kind of systems and aircraft it needs to strengthen air defence

    Ukraine needs a lot more air defence systems to protect its skies; it also needs combat aircraft with a wide choice of weaponry, such as F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. This hardware is needed for Ukraine's military to quickly liberate the territories occupied by Russia.

  • German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

    Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.

  • Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests

    Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard, and reiterated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating countrywide are "tools" of the U.S. and its “mercenaries."

  • Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday suffered by her party. Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues. Tsai had spoken out many times about “opposing China and defending Taiwan” in the course of campaigning for her party.

  • Ukrainian border guards start working on Estonia's eastern border

    On 26 November, five Ukrainian border guards started working on the eastern border of Estonia, assisting their local colleagues and, if necessary, taking part in the examination of those crossing the border.

  • Putin met with the bereaved mothers of soldiers at an event accused of being a PR stunt to calm public anger about the high number of casualties

    Vladimir Putin's decision to stage the meeting suggests an awareness of a negative perception of the war in Ukraine on Russia's home front.

  • Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in WA state

    Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.

  • Protests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire

    Public anger in China towards widening COVID-19 lockdowns across the country erupted into rare protests in China’s far western Xinjiang region and the country's capital of Beijing, as nationwide infections set another record. Crowds took to the streets on Friday night in Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air, after a deadly fire on Thursday triggered anger over their prolonged COVID-19 lockdown according to videos circulated on Chinese social media on Friday night. Videos showed people in a plaza singing China's national anthem with its lyric, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves!" while others shouted that they wanted to be released from lockdowns.

  • China: Overwhelming COVID cases could lead to ‘far more social instability,’ expert explains

    China Beige Book International Managing Director Shehzad Qazi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China's zero-COVID policy and the economic ramifications of the restrictions, supply chain headwinds for Apple, and China's largest problem when it comes to fighting COVID.

  • Deadly flooding leaves streets submerged in Saudi Arabia

    Torrential rainfall accompanied thunderstorms in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, creating dangerous travel conditions for residents. While heavy rain fell across several towns in western Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the port city of Jeddah, located on the coast of the Red Sea and the second-largest city in the country, endured the worst of the flooding. Civil Defense spokesman Col. Muhammad Al-Qarni confirmed on Thursday that two people were killed as a result of the flooding when the victims became trap

  • Eye Opener: Amazon workers protest

    Amazon workers and activists in more than 30 countries protested for better pay and working conditions on Black Friday. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with mothers of the very soldiers he sent to the battlefields of Ukraine. All that and all that matters on today's Eye Opener.

  • NASA Will Let You Send Messages to an iPad On Board Orion

    NASA’s Artemis 1 mission features a host of demonstration technologies, including Callisto—a collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Amazon, and Cisco. The Callisto team is making it possible for anyone to communicate with the system, in which messages will be shown on an iPad screen “for the world to see.”

  • Clinton pizzeria answers call to feed woman living alone on Thanksgiving

    Utica-area churches, restaurants and even animal shelters went above and beyond this Thanksgiving to serve food for everyone.

  • Long-range UAVs have already been used against Russians, says Ukrainian defender

    Ukrainian long-range strike drones have already been used against the Russian military, serviceman and volunteer Yuriy Kasyanov told Radio NV on Nov. 24.

  • "People's satellite" helps Ukrainian intelligence reveal 2,600 pieces of Russian military equipment

    The satellite purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Foundation has helped the Chief Intelligence Department of Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveal around 2,600 pieces of Russian military equipment. Source: Ukraine's defence intelligence on Telegram Quote: "The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has deployed satellites to reconnoitre the locations of about 150 enemy hotspots.

  • Qatar World Cup controversies raise profile of sports-related ESG, says portfolio manager

    The controversial Qatar World Cup is raising the profile of sports-related Environmental, Social, and Governance investing, according to Luis Garcia Alvarez, equity portfolio manager of the MAPFRE AM Behavioral Fund. “If there’s one thing that has characterized the weeks and months leading up to this World Cup in Qatar, it’s the controversies surrounding the social and ethical implications that choosing this host country has had, with the situation further clouded by suspicions surrounding possible governance failures at FIFA when the host country was being selected,” he said, in a statement emailed to MarketWatch.

  • Ukrainian air defenses helped avert month-long blackout, expert says

    If all 70 Russian cruise missiles hit their targets during the latest attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the country could have faced a month-long, near-total blackout, an analyst at the Information Resistance Group Oleksandr Kovalenko said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 25.

  • Occupiers conscript medical workers in occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast

    The Russian invaders are trying to quickly replenish their troops that are suffering heavy losses in the war; therefore, they are handing out conscription notices in Luhansk Oblast to everyone who is under 55 years old, even doctors.

  • 7 simple ways I incorporate protein into my diet for fat loss and muscle gain

    Insider reporter Rachel Hosie plans her food in advance, adds protein powder to smoothies, and makes simple food swaps to hit her protein target.

  • Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

    Election officials warned about poll watchers who had been steeped in conspiracy theories falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump did not actually lose the 2020 election. Democrats and voting rights groups worried about the effects of new election laws, in some Republican-controlled states, that President Joe Biden decried as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Law enforcement agencies were monitoring possible threats at the polls.