Syrian leader receives credentials from Bahrain ambassador

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A new ambassador from Bahrain formally took up his post in Syria on Sunday, the country's first full diplomatic mission there in more than a decade as Damascus continues to improve its relations with Gulf Arab states.

President Bashar Assad received the credentials of Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar in an official ceremony also attended by Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. Sayyar was appointed in December and recently moved to Damascus.

Assad has been gradually reintegrating into mainstream regional acceptance. His visit to the United Arab Emirates in March was the first such trip to an Arab country since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011.

Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the war, which displaced half of Syria’s population. Large parts of Syria have been destroyed, and reconstruction will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Early in the conflict, Arab states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar rushed to back Sunni fighters battling Assad’s forces. Arab countries sanctioned Damascus and condemned its use of military force against civilians.

In recent years, however, the Syrian army has won a series of key military victories with the help of Russia and Iran.

The embassy of Bahrain was reopened in Damascus in 2018.

Most Gulf countries, at odds with regional rival and Shiite powerhouse Iran, seek warmer ties with Damascus, hoping to peel it away from Tehran’s influence. Iran is a traditional ally of Syria and has sent advisers and resources to back Assad during the conflict that broke out in March 2011.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oligarchs are 'no less' than Putin's agents, says Russia's one-time richest man: report

    Putin uses Russian business figures to influence Western politics, Mikhail Khodorkovsky tells the Financial Times, and they have no influence on him.

  • Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers

    Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations' biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali resist a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency. The U.N.'s mission in the West African nation is up for renewal this month, at a volatile time when extremist attacks are intensifying. Three U.N. peacekeepers have been killed this month alone.

  • Chinese firm's hopes of resolving royalties row at massive DR Congo copper and cobalt mine hits political hurdle

    Political interference is delaying resolution of a royalties row between Gecamines, a state-owned miner in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Chinese mining company China Molybdenum, who are partners in a massive copper and cobalt mine in the African country, an observer said. Gecamines, which holds 20 per cent of the Tenke Fungurume mine, said earlier this month that a third-party administrator had temporarily taken over management of the mine, which is at the centre of a dispute over ro

  • 'People are starving and thirsty': As the US sends aid to Ukraine, some say it's not flowing fast enough

    The Biden administration says it's trying to balance the dire needs in Ukraine with good oversight as it doles out US humanitarian assistance.

  • Russia has assured Hungary of continued gas shipments - foreign minister

    Russia has promised to continue gas shipments to Hungary and that Gazprom will fulfil its contractual obligations to the country, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview on public service radio on Sunday. In Russia's response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, state energy giant Gazprom has cut supplies to Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) and to Shell Energy (SHEL.L) for its contract to supply gas to Germany.

  • Title IX's next battle: The rights of transgender athletes

    When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation. As the transformational law heads into its second half-century on the books, the Biden administration wants transgender athletes to enjoy the same protections Title IX originally gave to women when it was passed 50 years ago. “We’re at a time where Title IX is going to be exploited and celebrated,” said Donna de Varona, the Olympic champion swimmer who heads the Women’s Sports Policy Working Group, which seeks a “middle way” to be inclusive of transgender athletes while also not “forcing” what it sees as unfair competition.

  • NATO warns of long Ukraine war as battles in the east grind on

    KYIV (Reuters) -The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, calling for steadfast support from Ukraine's allies as Russian forces battle for territory in the country's east. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said supplying state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would boost the chance of freeing its eastern region of Donbas from Russian control, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.

  • Where the Shelling Never Stops: On the ‘Zero Line’ With Ukrainian Soldiers Trying to Maintain in Donbas

    Inside life in a bunker with Ukrainian Ph.D. students-turned-fighters as they attempt to hold on against overwhelming firepower and devastating Russian bombardment

  • Macron's second term on line in parliamentary election

    French voters head to the polls Sunday for the final round of parliamentary elections, with centrist President Emmanuel Macron's coalition looking to hold off a challenge from a newly formed leftwing alliance. The vote will be decisive for Macron's second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority in order to push through promised tax cuts, welfare reform and a rise in the retirement age. Projections from polling firms suggest his "Together" coalition is on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but possibly short of the 289 seats needed for a majority. New left-wing coalition NUPES is hoping to spring a surprise, with the red-green collective promising to block Macron's agenda after uniting behind 70-year-old figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon. "The vote is extremely open and it would be improper to say that things are settled one way or the other," Melenchon told reporters on Friday during a final campaign stop in Paris. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is also eyeing major gains for her National Rally party, which had just eight seats in the outgoing parliament. Macron was left disappointed by results last weekend after a first round of voting saw Together and NUPES finish neck-and-neck on around 26 percent. Surging inflation, lacklustre campaigning from newly named Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, and Macron's abrasive personality were all seen as reasons for the under-performance. "I really don't believe we'll get an overall majority," one worried minister told AFP last week. The first-round vote served to whittle down candidates in most of the country's 577 constituencies to two finalists who will go head-to-head on Sunday. The election caps an intense two-month sequence to elect a new president and parliament, with voter fatigue seen as one of the reasons for what is expected to be record-low turn-out on Sunday. - 'French disorder?' - The contest between Together and NUPES has turned increasingly bitter over the last week, with Macron's allies seeking to paint their main opponents as dangerous far-leftists. Senior MP Christophe Castaner has accused Melenchon of wanting a "Soviet revolution", while Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called him a "French Chavez" in reference to the late Venezuelan autocrat Hugo Chavez. Macron headed to Ukraine last week, hoping to remind voters of his foreign policy credentials and one of Melenchon's perceived weaknesses -- his anti-NATO and anti-EU views at a time of war in Europe. "We need a solid majority to ensure order outside and inside our borders. Nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world disorder," Macron said. As president, he would retain control of foreign and defence policy whatever the outcome, but his domestic agenda would be thwarted. Melenchon has promised a break from "30 years of neo-liberalism" -- meaning free-market capitalism -- and has pledged minimum wage and public spending hikes, as well as nationalisations. It has been 20 years since France last had a president and prime minister from different parties, when rightwinger Jacques Chirac had to work with a Socialist-dominated parliament under premier Lionel Jospin. - Turnout key - A final flurry of polls on Friday suggested Macron's Together allies were on track for 255-305 seats on Sunday, with only the upper end of that range being a majority of more than 289. NUPES would secure around 140-200 seats, making them the biggest opposition force, while Le Pen's National Rally was seen to get around 20-45 seats. If they secure more than 15 seats, Le Pen's MPs would be able to form a formal group in parliament, giving them greater visibility and resources. But after scoring 41.5 percent in the presidential election in April, Le Pen is still struggling to convert her huge national following into major representation in parliament. "You can put an end to five years of toxic policies by Emmanuel Macron," she said in a campaign video posted on social media on Friday. "You also have the chance to protect the country from the far-left." Observers will be keeping a close eye on turn-out figures following a historically low level last week of just 47.5 percent. Figures will be given throughout the day by the interior ministry and a higher-than-expected turnout would most likely favour NUPES, which is banking on young people and the working classes voting. The three polls on Friday -- from Elabe, Ifop-Fiducial and Ipsos -- suggested turnout would be 44-47 percent. burs-adp/sjw/gw

  • Industry sees challenges for Marcellus in boosting LNG production

    There's increasing optimism in the energy industry that liquified natural gas production and exports will grow in the United States, although a recent industry conference also showed some concern that Appalachia won't be able to profit from the increase. LNG, after years of relative quiet in the United States, has suddenly become a much bigger issue. Not only have U.S. exports of LNG overseas increased dramatically over the past two years but also the energy crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised Europe's interest in LNG from the United States.

  • British minister condemns rail strikes as 'huge mistake'

    British transport secretary Grant Shapps has condemned planned rail strikes as a "huge mistake" that will stop people attending hospital appointments, sitting school exams or getting to work. The action this week comes as British airports experience chaotic delays and last-minute cancellations and as many Britons also face a huge backlog at the office which processes passports. It also highlights pressures on British households, which are experiencing the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since the 1950s, with rail workers saying they are facing cuts in the value of their pay at a time when inflation is spiralling.

  • Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit, second since Russian invasion

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on June 17, his second since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and just a day after four EU leaders were also in the Ukrainian capital.

  • Necessary Realness: Morgan Shares It ALL: Newborn, Kete & More!

    Morgan Stewart pulls back the curtain & spills it all! From exclusive baby Grey details to her thoughts on Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson, Kravis and Johnny Depp trial!

  • Milner Motors: Former home of downtown Monroe car dealership listed on National Register

    The Milner Motors Building was built in 1918 by Louis P. Milner. Milner, a graduate of School of Architecture at Georgia Tech, designed and planned the building himself.

  • Poland delivers Krab self-propelled artillery to Ukraine

    Poland delivered AHS Krab self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine, reported the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command East on June 18.

  • Paul McCartney plays magical mystery birthday show with Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi

    The Paul McCartney concert on June 16 at MetLife Stadium was full of rockers, odes to Beatles who have passed on, and birthday serenades.

  • Inflation, subsidy reform hit stomachs in isolated Iran

    Outside his butchery in the south of Iran's capital, Ali cuts up a sheep carcass for customers who, like him, have seen inflation and subsidy reform devour their purchasing power.

  • Free speech: Tallahassee Jehovah's Witnesses reflect on 2002 Supreme Court ruling

    Constitutional scholars marvel at the outsized impact the decision has had on the protection of free speech for all.

  • Protester hurt by driver during BLM demonstration sues

    A Seattle resident critically injured by a driver during a Black Lives Matter demonstration has filed a lawsuit against the state, city and suspected driver.

  • Drag story hour hosts, under attack, dig in their heels

    Protesters pray outside a library in New York City as Flame, a drag queen sporting a bright wig and a red gown, entertains the children inside by singing the ABCs, leading a coloring activity and reading books about how it’s OK to be different. Outside Chicago, protesters harass parents attending storytime with their children and proclaim that the staff operating the event came “from the devil.”