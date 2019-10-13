Syrian Observatory: Turkish strike in Ras al Ain kills nine

BEIRUT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed nine people including five civilians on Sunday.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

An official in the Syrian Democratic Forces said a "civilian convoy" had been attacked. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)