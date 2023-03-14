Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin

KAREEM CHEHAYEB
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet top ally Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is a main backer of Assad and has a broad presence in Syria, where a 12-year uprising-turned-civil war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population. Moscow has played a pivotal role in fighting back armed opposition groups trying to topple Assad’s government through its military support, and has also aggressively backed Damascus against opponents at the United Nations.

The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that Putin will meet with Assad on Wednesday — the anniversary of the conflict — in a statement carried by Russia’s state news agency Tass.

According to the statement, “further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as the prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria,” will be on the agenda.

Assad was received by Putin’s special representative for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, at Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport.

Prior to a deadly Feb. 6 earthquake that killed 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria, Russia had been mediating talks between the two quake-hit countries.

Turkey and Syria have been on opposite sides in Syria’s civil war for over a decade. Turkey continues to back armed opposition groups that control a northwestern enclave in northwestern Syria. In December, Moscow hosted surprise talks between the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers.

Syria since last summer has recognized the Russian-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and sovereign entities.

The Syrian, Turkish and Russian deputy foreign ministers as well as a senior adviser to their Iranian counterpart are also set to hold talks Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow to discuss “counterterrorism efforts” in Syria.

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova contributed from Tallinn, Estonia.

    STORY: These are Taiwan's new, high-tech military drones. Learning from the current war in Ukraine, Taiwan has felt a renewed sense of urgency to bolster its defenses. The country says the drones are key to improving its "asymmetric warfare" capacity, where the resources between those involved in a conflict are uneven.They hope the technology will enhance the agility of its forces, should they ever have to face China's far larger military. China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military activity near the democratically governed island in an effort to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty.Taiwan's armed forces are well-equipped, but are still dwarfed by China's.The latest models of the domestically produced drones were displayed at the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. Here's Chi Li-Pin, director of Aeronautical Systems Research Division for the organization.“Bold use is one of the options available to us. That is why the Ministry of Defence has introduced the commercial and military grade UAVs for military use. I hope our national troops can familiarize themselves with this weapon of asymmetric warfare and use them boldly.”Taiwan's military has announced a partnership with companies aimed at producing 3,000 drones next year.Among the items on display was an attack drone with loitering munitions, that can cruise towards a target before plummeting at velocity, and detonating on impact, as well as surveillance drones.Taiwan's defense ministry claims China has sent its drones to areas close to the island to test its responses.It added in a report to parliament this week that China was quickly building up its combat capacity with drones, including swarms of flying robots.China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.