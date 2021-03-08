Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

  • FILE - This file photo released July. 19, 2020 on the official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma voting at a polling station in the parliamentary elections, in Damascus, Syria. The office of Syrian President Bashar Assad said Monday, March 8, 2021 that Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and are both doing well. In a statement, Assad's office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. (Syrian Presidency via AP, File)
  • FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo released on the official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad casting his ballot in the parliamentary elections, as his wife Asma, left, stands next to him, in Damascus, Syria. The office of Syrian President Bashar Assad said Monday, March 8, 2021 that Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and are both doing well. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. (Syrian Presidency via AP, File)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Syria

FILE - This file photo released July. 19, 2020 on the official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma voting at a polling station in the parliamentary elections, in Damascus, Syria. The office of Syrian President Bashar Assad said Monday, March 8, 2021 that Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and are both doing well. In a statement, Assad's office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. (Syrian Presidency via AP, File)
·2 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness.

In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

Both were in “good health and in stable condition,” it added.

Syria, which marks 10 years of war next week, has recorded nearly 16,000 virus cases in government-held parts of the country, including 1,063 deaths. But the numbers are believed to be much higher with limited amounts of PCR tests being done, particularly in areas of northern Syria outside government control.

The pandemic, which has severely tested even developed countries, has been a major challenge for Syria's health care sector, already depleted by years of conflict.

Syria began a vaccination campaign last week amid rising numbers of infection cases, but no details have been given about the process, nor have local journalists been allowed to witness the rollout. The health minister said the government procured the vaccines from a friendly country, which he declined to name.

The announcement came days after international and Israeli media reports revealed that Israel paid Russia $1.2 million to provide the Syrian government with coronavirus vaccines. It was reportedly part of a deal that secured the release of an Israeli woman held in Damascus. The terms of the clandestine trade-off negotiated by Moscow remained murky. Damascus denied it happened and Russia had no comment.

Israeli bankrolling of Syria’s vaccination efforts would be an embarrassment for Assad’s government, which considers Israel its main regional enemy.

It was not immediately clear if Assad, who has been in power since taking over from his late father in 2000, or any of his family members have been vaccinated.

Syria has been mired in civil war for the past 10 years since anti-government protests that began as part of Arab Spring uprisings turned to an insurgency in response to a military crackdown. A decade of fighting has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Recommended Stories

  • Syria's President Bashar al-Assad tests positive for Covid-19

    Assad joins a list of leaders who have tested positive for the virus, including former President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  • Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for coronavirus

    Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator, and his wife Asma have tested positive for coronavirus and have gone into quarantine, the regime announced on Monday. In a statement, Assad’s office said he and his British wife took tests after developing symptoms similar to Covid-19 and will self-isolate at their home for two to three weeks. Both are said to be experiencing mild symptoms so far. Asma al-Assad grew up in the UK and was last year hit with US sanctions by the Trump administration which accused her of being “one of Syria’s most notorious war profiteers.” More than a thousand people have died of coronavirus according to the regime's official figures, while there have been some 15,000 cases overall, though the true number is suspected to be much higher. In the Kurdish-held northeast, the Kurdish authorities have announced a total of 8,689 cases and 368 deaths. Meanwhile in rebel-held northwest Syria, opposition officials have reported 21,209 cases, including 632 deaths. Syria, which is approaching the 10th anniversary of its civil war next Monday, says it has begun a vaccination campaign but has offered few details on the process. The regime says it has obtained vaccines from a “friendly country,” but declined to name it. However, Israeli media reports say that Israel has paid Russia - one of Syria’s allies - $1.2m (£860,000) to provide Syria with the Sputnik vaccine. The same reports state that the payment was made as part of a deal to release an Israeli civilian from custody in Syria. Admitting that Israel had supported Syria’s vaccine efforts would cause significant embarrassment to the regime, which regards the Jewish state as its main enemy in the region. The Syrian health ministry warned of a rise in infections earlier this month, urging compliance with coronavirus measures. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak last year, Damascus has struggled to enforce strict restrictions because of an economic crisis compounded by a devaluation of the local currency on the black market.

  • U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

    The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday. The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday.

  • Biden team plots the country’s first national Covid testing strategy

    The widespread testing envisioned by the Biden program is sorely needed to help bring the pandemic to an end.

  • Lebanon protesters angry at ruling class block key roads

    Protesters angry with Lebanon's ruling class blocked major roads leading to the capital Monday, causing traffic jams and prompting the head of the country's hospital union to warn they were preventing oxygen supplies from reaching medical centers treating coronavirus patients. President Michel Aoun blasted the road closures calling them “organized acts of sabotage that aim to undermine stability.” Aoun's comments came during a meeting Monday attended by heads of the country's security agencies and economic and financial officials.

  • Syria president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid

    An official communique said the couple would isolate at home

  • Billionaire Mackenzie Scott remarries

    The philanthropist and author, who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, revealed she has wed Seattle science teacher Dan Jewitt.

  • Pope defends Iraqi trip despite COVID-19 risk, says God will provide

    Pope Francis said on Monday that he decided to visit Iraq despite a rise in COVID-19 cases after much prayer and contemplation and suggested God would protect those who came to see him from the virus. Speaking to reporters on the plane returning from his trip, Francis also said he realised that some conservative Catholics would see his meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, as "one step from heresy" but that sometimes it was necessary to take a risk in inter-religious relations. The 84-year-old Francis, speaking while standing for about 50 minutes, said the trip, his first foreign visit in 16 months, had left him much more fatigued than previous ones.

  • Carla Wallenda, member of famed high-wire act, dies at 85

    Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85. Carla Wallenda was born on Feb. 13, 1936, and appeared in a newsreel in 1939 as she learned how to walk the wire, with her father and mother, Mati, looking on. “Actually, they carried me across the wire when I was 6 weeks old,” she said in a 2017 interview with a Sarasota TV station. “My father rode the bicycle and my mother sat on his shoulders, holding me and introducing me to the public.”

  • GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

    Details of how the deal would be structured was not immediately known, but an announcement is expected Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the WSJ said. The unit, known as GE Capital Aviation Services, or GECAS, is one of the world's biggest jet-leasing companies and leases passenger aircraft made by companies including Boeing Co and Airbus SE . GE said the company doesn't comment on rumor or speculation, while AerCap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Sri Lanka Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' for Easter victims

    Sri Lankan Roman Catholics attended Mass dressed in black on Sunday, with prayers and protests calling for justice for those killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday two years ago. Church bells tolled and prayers were chanted at 8:45 a.m., the time when bombs were detonated almost simultaneously at two Roman Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter services on April 21, 2019. More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks, which were blamed on two local Islamic extremist groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • Chris Wallace Asks Joe Manchin If He's 'Enjoying' His Power 'A Little Too Much'

    The conservative West Virginia Democrat, a key swing vote in the Senate, appeared on four Sunday shows.

  • Cyprus, Israel, Greece to link electricity grids

    Cyprus, Israel and Greece on Monday signed an initial agreement on laying the world's longest undersea power cable linking their electricity grids.

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Meghan has only ‘kind words’ to say about Kate in Oprah interview, sources say

    Conversation airing on Sunday is said to cover “wide-ranging” topics

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.