This article, Syrian teen allegedly attacked on train in possible hate crime, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Police are investigating an alleged attack on a Syrian teen on a San Diego trolley as a hate crime, reports CBS affiliate KFMB-TV.

The 17-year-old was FaceTiming with a friend on the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley near Encanto as he was coming home from school Tuesday afternoon when a man apparently approached him and asked if he was Mexican, attorney Geneviève Jones-Wright told the station.

The teen replied, "No, I am Arab," and that's when the man started beating him, Jones-Wright told the station.

"The guy started to pummel him all over the face with closed fists," said Jones-Wright, a lawyer with the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA), a San Diego group that advocates for the inclusion of refugees. "He was cursing. He was saying derogatory language towards him and anti-Arab remarks."

Jones-Wright said other people were on the trolley, but the teen said no one intervened to help him.

Jones-Wright said the man eventually got off the trolley. The teen went home and reported the incident to police through her group, PANA. She said the boy suffered an injury under his eye, and released an image that partially obscured his face to protect his identity.

