For Syrian women, quake adds disaster on top of war's pain

SARAH EL DEEB and FAY ABOUELGASIM
·6 min read

ATAREB, Syria (AP) — Draped in a heavy wool shawl against the cold, Ayesha dragged her feet, her toddler granddaughter trailing behind her, as they made the 15-minute walk from her tent to the nearest bathroom in a nearby building, the only place they have to wash.

Seven days after the earthquake leveled their home in the northwest Syrian town of Atareb, the 43-year-old still has no access to water, electricity or heat for her and 12 family members, all crammed into a single tent.

“When I look at our house, I wonder how did anyone come out alive?” Ayesha said. “Maybe it would have been better if I died," she added. "I came from under that rubble carrying the rubble of the whole world on my shoulders.”

She doesn’t know how much more she and other Syrians can take. Women in particular have shouldered the responsibility of keeping shattered families together during the past 12 years of civil war. The conflict and economic collapse left millions of people dependent on international aid. Now added to the litany of hardships is destruction from the earthquake, which killed tens of thousands and left millions homeless in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

With hospitals swamped by quake victims, Ayesha can’t get medical services to treat and monitor her liver disease. She and her husband both lost their sources of income in the quake. His taxi was crushed, and her stock of clothes that she once sold to neighbors was destroyed.

They have nothing to provide for their six children and their five grandchildren, including two she took in after one of her sons was killed in the war. They have to share mattresses to sleep in their tent.

“If hardships are a sign of the love of God, it means God really loves the Syrian people,” Ayesha said, breaking out in tears. Like most women in this conservative community, she spoke on condition her last name be withheld.

Their tent is in a camp for quake victims in Atareb, part of the last opposition-held territory in northwest Syria, which has seen bombardment and fighting for years. Walking between rows of destroyed homes in the town, it is hard to distinguish which collapsed from the quake and which from intense military operations at the height of fighting.

Syria’s war has loaded a particular burden and isolation on women, with so many men who were killed, detained, maimed or forced out of the country. The number of female-headed households across Syria increased by around 80% to comprise more than a fifth of households in 2020, according to the U.N.

Even before the quake, over 7 million women and girls across Syria needed critical health services and support against physical and sexual violence. Child marriage was on the rise, and hundreds of thousands of girls were out of school.

The immediate impact of the earthquake put at least 350,000 pregnancies in Syria and Turkey at risk, according to U.N. figures.

Women in the opposition-held northwest are especially vulnerable. Most of the territory’s population of 4 million fled there after being displaced from other parts of Syria. Health care was already stretched thin and dependent on foreign aid. Now non-emergency medical services have been suspended to deal with the earthquake.

“We can treat the women after trauma or after delivery, but they need to go back to a safe environment with minimum housing, nutrition and clean water. Unfortunately, this is in general lacking in northwest,” said Basel Termanini, chairman of the Syrian American Medical Society which has dozens of facilities in the northwest.

Throughout the war, Ayesha and her family repeatedly fled from their home in Atareb during times of bombardment to safer areas, where they would stay for months until they could return. One of her sons was killed in 2019, and she’s been taking care of his two young children since.

But, she said, “in 12 years of war, we never tasted terror and pain like that night” of the earthquake.

When the quake hit before dawn on Feb. 6, Ayesha and her family managed to get out of her building as part of it collapsed. They stood in the cold, pouring rain, looking at the destruction in disbelief.

The building next door was completely flattened, killing many of those inside -- including a woman who had just given birth, the baby, her seven other kids and her mother, who had arrived just hours earlier to help with the newborn.

The building’s dead now lie in a mass grave on the far end of a neighboring piece of farmland. The owner of the plot donated the land because cemeteries have filled up with quake victims.

Things were already hard before the earthquake. In the opposition-held territory, 90% of the population is dependent on humanitarian assistance.

There has been no work for the men, and many of the men were handicapped in the war, she said. Some women find jobs in community service and with aid groups. Others do household crafts like making soap or sewing clothes. There are hundreds of female civil defense volunteers, many of whom participated for the first time in the rescue and search missions.

But in the largely conservative community, dominated by a group once affiliated with al-Qaida, jobs for women are not easy to come by.

Halima, a 30-year-old mother of two children, lost her husband in the early days of the war. For years, she has moved between shelters for the displaced in the northwest in search of more generous donated food baskets. The quake caused cracks in the place where she’s currently staying and she’s afraid to stay there but has nowhere else to go.

“I pray for God’s grace. Maybe someone can take care of my children,” she said Sunday as she picked donated clothes at a Turkish Red Crescent warehouse.

International aid has only trickled in for quake victims in the northwest, increasing anger at the United Nations.

The sentiment has been building for some time. Humanitarian aid to Syria, locked in one of the world’s most complex crises for years, has been among the best funded by donors. But the gap between funding and need has grown, and U.N. appeals for emergency responses have gone more than 50% unanswered. In 2021, the health sector in northwest Syria was 60% underfunded, with only $6.4 million of $23.3 million covered.

When the earthquake hit, hospitals were not only damaged by the tremors but also overwhelmed by the injured and casualties, with supplies of essential emergency kits running out. Maternity hospitals were flooded with early deliveries and complications in pregnancies.

“Mothers are still living in the streets,” said Ikram Haboush, director of the maternity hospital in Atareb. “We don’t have enough incubators for early deliveries. The situation is far from stable.”

Over the years of conflict, Syrian women have exhausted their coping strategies. A natural disaster is the last thing they were prepared for.

“We are tired,” said Ayesha.

“For 12 years, we didn’t sleep a night from fear of bombings, from air strikes, or from displacement. Now we have eternal displacement,” she said. “We are living the tragedy of all tragedies.”

Recommended Stories

  • After quake, war-hit Syrians struggle to get aid, rebuild

    After years of war, residents of areas in northwest Syria struck by a massive earthquake are grappling with their new and worsening reality. Almost one week after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck northern Syria and neighboring Turkey, the United Nations has acknowledged an international failure to help Syrian quake victims. In Atareb, a town that Syrian rebels still hold after years of fighting government troops, survivors dug through the debris of their homes Sunday, picking up the remnants of their shattered lives and looking for ways to heal after the latest in a series of humanitarian disasters to hit the war-battered area.

  • Bows, Pants-less Looks, and More Trends From New York Fashion Week

    New York Fashion Week isn’t over just yet, but it’s already obvious that the season’s top designers were brainstorming in a group chat when they planned out their collections. From statement sleeves and bows to It hues like red and silver, the top trends of New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 are as whimsical as they come. The “no pants” looks (yep, a la the Bottega Veneta SS23 look popularized by Kendall Jenner) at Christian Siriano were a far cry from those at Prabal Gurung, just as the emphasis on bows at Rodarte looked totally different than the same concept at Sandy Liang or Melke.

  • A week after Turkey earthquake rescues continue

    Rescue crews pulled a woman from the wreckage of a building in the Turkish city of Antakya a week after two powerful earthquakes struck.

  • There were more toxic chemicals on train that derailed in Ohio than originally reported, data shows

    Contact with ethylhexyl acrylate, a carcinogen, can cause burning and irritation of the skin and eyes, and inhalation can irritate the nose and throat, causing shortness of breath and coughing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Turkey earthquake: Little boy rescued after 105 hours in quake rubble

    Aras, aged five, lost his two siblings and his father when the quake hit Turkey's city of Kahramanmaras.

  • After quake, Syrian schools silent as teachers, students perish

    An eerie silence lay over the courtyard of Ramadan al-Suleiman's nursery in northern Syria on Sunday as he picked his way through smashed cinderblocks, twisted metal and broken plastic swings. The modest nursery in the town of Jandaris - about 70 km (44 miles) from the city of Aleppo - once hosted 100 toddlers, whose dusty pictures now lay strewn among the debris caused by Monday's devastating earthquake. They were among more than 2,600 people reported so far to have died in the earthquake in opposition-held parts of northern Syria.

  • Who should lead? Democrats, Republicans struggle to decide

    While President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024, a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader and a clear opening for new standard-bearers. About a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Rescuers find more alive in Turkey on 8th day after quake

    Rescuers on Tuesday were working to reach people under the rubble in three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkey and Syria last week. The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria passed 35,000, and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies. In Adiyaman province, rescuers reached 18-year-old Muhammed Cafer Cetin, and medics gave him an IV with fluids before attempting a dangerous extraction from a building that crumbled further as rescuers were working.

  • Scientist reports first rocket launch of a drone in Ukraine — video

    An unmanned aerial vehicle has been launched with the help of a rocket for the first time in Ukraine, a researcher of the Faculty of Chemistry of the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University and head of the NAURocket student design bureau Serhiy Pipko announced on Facebook on Feb. 12.

  • Meteoroid lights up sky above English Channel

    People spotted the 1m space rock streaking across the sky in the early hours of Monday morning.

  • Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip About to Solve a Big Problem

    You can buy marijuana in Las Vegas, but there's no place tourists can actually smoke it. That's about to change.

  • 17-year-old worker was pulled into woodchipper before he died, feds say. Company cited

    “Employing minors to do this work is unconscionable,” authorities in Pennsylvania said.

  • Shooter Turns Gun on Self After Killing 3 at Michigan State: Cops

    Michigan State University Department of Police and Public SafetyAt least three people were killed and five more critically injured after a gunman attacked Michigan State University on Monday night, campus police said. After a four-hour manhunt across a darkened, sprawling campus of 50,000 students, police confronted the gunman, with authorities saying he had apparently shot himself shortly after.The gunman’s death was announced at a midnight press conference by Chris Rozman, a spokesperson for t

  • Florida deputies rescue missing 4-year-old boy in woods, reunite him with father

    Deputies in Brevard County, Florida, safely found a 4-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Friday and reunited him with his father, authorities said.

  • Woman told armed man she preferred a bullet to enduring sex assault, Florida cops say

    He tripped and fell, giving the victim a chance to run, cops say.

  • Gaylord ice climber’s body recovered at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

    Authorities at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announced on Monday that the body of James Bake, an ice climber from Gaylord, has been recovered.

  • Truck driver had no clue they were hauling heroin, fentanyl and more through Georgia

    A truck driver had no idea they were hauling potentially deadly drugs through Georgia, according to investigators.

  • Police: Muncie man said he spanked infant for not eating

    "From the looks of the injuries, it appeared this had happened more than once, as some of the (bruises) were fresh and old," an officer wrote.

  • ‘Determined to fight’: Boston girl stabbed woman to death over explicit photos, prosecutor says

    A 16-year-old Boston girl charged in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Boston over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.

  • Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway while taking child out of car: 'Don't hurt my kid'

    Detectives in Houston are seeking a suspected armed robber who held a mother at gunpoint in her own driveway as she was helping her young child out of the car.