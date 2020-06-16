Assad faces crisis in Syria as US launches sanctions amid growing protests against his rule

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad is facing a perfect storm of economic collapse, a bold new wave of US sanctions and growing protests against his rule, threatening to weaken his grip on power.

This week a new round of sanctions targeting key supporters of the Syrian government is due to come into force under the Caesar Act, which is named after a defector who documented horrific human rights abuses carried out by the regime.

Unlike previous US sanctions, the Caesar Act targets all of Assad's financial supporters worldwide, including Russia, and could seal off remaining cash flows to the regime.

The sanctions also target a wider array of assets linked to Syrian funds, including the engineering, construction and military aircraft sectors.

Omar al-Shogre from the US-based NGO Syrian Emergency Task Force, which pushed for the bill, called June 17 a “big day”.

“June 17 is just the start. It opens the door for more and more sanctions. For the next 10 years, those involved with the regime will be punished,” said Mr Shogre, who was tortured in one of the government's most infamous prisons before he was freed in 2015.

The Caesar Act targets all of Assad's financial supporters worldwide, including Russia, and could seal off remaining cash flows to the regime.

“The law is there to protect the rights of Syrians, so there is no reconstruction, no normalisation with the regime. It will block the regime from buying what it needs to construct bombs which kill civilians.”

Caesar, whose identity is protected for his safety, is a former military police photographer who smuggled out of Syria tens of thousands of photographs which documented systematic torture and extrajudicial killings carried out by the government inside its prison.

His testimony before the US Congress in 2014 spurred lawmakers - unable to hold Assad and his government to account in a court of law - to set about trying to bring about punitive measures on the leader and his inner circle.

Syrian defector codenamed Caesar smuggled out of Syria evidence which showed the government was torturing and murdering detainees in its prisons

The sanctions came into effect as the value of the Syrian pound plummeted to a record low, sparking fears of deepening poverty and starvation.

“The Syrian economy is in a meltdown [and] the regime is clearly struggling to fill its coffers and is unable to halt the country’s rapid economic decline,” wrote Elizabeth Tsurkov, a leading Syria expert, in a new report for the Centre for Global Foreign Policy this week.