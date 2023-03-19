Syria's Assad in UAE to mark ongoing thaw in relations

3
ABBY SEWELL
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first visit to the wealthy Gulf country since the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month.

Assad, who arrived with his wife, Asma, and a delegation of Syrian officials, was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Assad’s office.

Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement on Twitter that the two “held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries.”

The visit marks a continuation in the ongoing thaw of relations between Syria and other Arab countries, more than a decade after the 22-member Arab League suspended Damascus' membership over Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and later on civilians during the war.

International sympathy following the quake appears to have sped up the regional rapprochement that had been brewing for years. Before the tragedy, the UAE had already reestablished ties with Damascus. Assad’s first visit to the UAE since the 2011 outbreak of the Syrian civil war was last year, followed by another visit in January of this year.

After the earthquake, the UAE’s foreign minister visited Damascus, and the Gulf country sent dozens of aid shipments to Syria.

Damascus hopes that the regional reconciliation will unlock long-awaited funds to rebuild the battered country. However, analysts said it is unlikely to happen on any large scale for now.

One key barrier: Syria has not implemented U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 adopted in December 2015 as a road map to peace in Syria. Acceptance of the road map is a key demand of the U.S and the European Union for normalizing relations with Damascus.

The World Bank said Sunday that Syria’s real gross domestic product is expected to contract by 5.5% in 2023 following the earthquake, with physical damages estimated at $3.7 billion and economic losses at $1.5 billion, bringing the total estimated impact to $5.2 billion. That's on top of the preexisting damages from 12 years of war.

“Economic growth may contract further if reconstruction progress is slower than expected, given limited public resources, weak private investment, and limited humanitarian assistance reaching the affected areas,” the Bank said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing may allow foreign financial firms to list in China - ex-finance minister

    China will encourage foreign capital to participate in its financial markets and may allow foreign-funded financial institutions to go public in the country when "conditions are ripe", local media quoted a former finance minister as saying on Saturday. Such moves would be in line with the country's opening up of its financial industry, Lou Jiwei told the Global Asset Management Forum in Beijing, according to the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper. At the same event, Cao Yu, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, was quoted by the Shanghai Securities News as saying China would respond to the demands of foreign financial institutions and promote the common development of Chinese as well as foreign-funded banking and insurance entities.

  • In Chicago mayor's race, 2 hopefuls reflect Democrats' split

    Before they were rivals to be Chicago’s next mayor, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson both worked in education, though their career paths — like their views on the city's future — were very different. Vallas was CEO of Chicago Public Schools, appointed by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley after Illinois lawmakers in the 1990s gave control of the troubled district to City Hall. Vallas came to be known as a turnaround expert in Chicago and in other U.S. school districts, supporting charter schools and voucher programs.

  • Haley, Scott Test 2024 Pitches for South Carolina’s GOP Voters

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikki Haley and Tim Scott made competing pitches to a conservative Christian group in their home state of South Carolina, pitting a declared 2024 Republican presidential candidate against a potential primary rival.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suis

  • Huawei ban would have significant impact on German mobile network -ministry

    A ban on certain components by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE could have a significant impact on Germany's mobile network if they have to be replaced on a larger scale, according to a German economy ministry letter seen by Reuters. The German government is currently carrying out a review of telecom tech suppliers which it says is not directed at specific manufacturers. If extensive changes are required as a result of a ban or regulation, "there is likely to be significant impact on the operation of mobile networks and the fulfilment of coverage requirements," said the letter to the Bundestag lower house of parliament's economic committee.

  • Turkey, Hungary put Finland on course to join NATO

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended months of diplomatically-charged delays on Friday and asked parliament to quickly back Finland's bid to join NATO.A simultaneous decision by fellow holdout Hungary to schedule a Finnish ratification vote for March 27 means the US-led defence alliance will likely to grow to 31 nations within a few months.NATO's expansion into a country with a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia will roughly double the length of the bloc's current frontier with its Cold War-era foe.&nbsp;But it also dashes the short-term hopes of fellow NATO aspirant Sweden -- a Nordic power whose litany of disputes with Turkey ultimately has sunk its bid to join the bloc before an alliance summit in July.Helsinki and Stockholm ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the world's most powerful defence alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Their applications were accepted at a June NATO summit that signalled the Western world's desire to stand up to Russia in the face of Europe's gravest conflict since World War II.But the bids still needed to be ratified by all 30 of the alliance members' parliaments -- a process that got hung up once it reached the turn of Turkey and Hungary.Friday's breakthrough followed months of tense negotiations between Ankara and the Nordic neighbours that threatened to collapse several times.Erdogan told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that Helsinki had shown a strong commitment to addressing Ankara's security concerns."We decided to start the protocol of Finland's accession to NATO in our parliament," Erdogan told reporters after the talks.Erdogan added that he "hoped" that parliament will approve the application before Turkey's crucial general election in May.The Turkish parliament is expected to end its current session in mid-April."I hope the decisions we make will be beneficial for our two countries and the alliance," Erdogan said.- 'Not complete without Sweden' -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey's decision while stressing the importance of Sweden joining "as soon as possible"."The most important thing is that both Finland and Sweden become full members of NATO quickly, not whether they join at exactly the same time," Stoltenberg said.&nbsp;Erdogan had accused the Nordic neighbours of breaking the terms of a separate deal they reached in June 2022 under which Turkey agreed to approve the bids.Turkey has sought the extradition of dozens of Kurdish and other suspects it accuses of ties to outlawed militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt.Erdogan's demands became more urgent as he neared a May election in which he will need a strong turnout from his nationalist supporters to extend his two-decade rule.The Turkish leader voiced particular displeasure with Sweden -- a country with a larger Kurdish diaspora and a longer history of disputes with Ankara.Finland and Sweden had initially resisted the idea of breaking up their bids.But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson -- who made NATO membership a priority after assuming office in October -- acknowledged on Tuesday that the likelihood of Finland joining the bloc on its own had "increased".The Finnish president called Erdogan's decision Friday "very important for the whole of Finland".But he added: "Finland's application is not complete without Sweden."- Swedish regret -Sweden expressed disappointment at being excluded from this round of NATO expansion."This is a development that we did not want, but that we were prepared for," Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told reporters in Stockholm.The talks in Ankara put more pressure on Hungary's parliament to end its own ratification delays.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban enjoys a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has numerous disputes with both NATO and the European Union.The Hungarian parliament began debating the two NATO bids at the beginning of the month.But the vote's timing was complicated by a separate dispute Budapest had with Brussels over blocked European Union funding and Hungary's commitment to fighting corruption as well as to the rule of law.Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Orban's ruling Fidesz party "supports Finland's NATO accession"."The parliamentary vote will take place on March 27," Kovacs said in a Twitter message.&nbsp;Oban's parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis said Fidesz "will decide on the case of Sweden later."bur/zak/cw

  • 1999 UNC basketball team named one of biggest ‘what ifs’ in NCAA Tournament history

    The 1999 UNC basketball program was named one of the biggest 'what if' teams in the NCAA Tournament.

  • China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

    China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year. The recruitment drive, hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, will last from Sunday to May 26, Xinhua said. China aims to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from the 2022 target of at least 11 million.

  • You have to keep going – Graham Potter hails Blues for ‘fighting through storm’

    Chelsea have picked up three wins from three games.

  • Pence, New Hampshire's Sununu rebuke DeSantis, back aid for Ukraine

    The U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine, former Vice President Mike Pence and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Saturday, a position that puts them at odds with the top two contenders for the Republican presidential nomination. Foreign policy has emerged as the main ideological fissure within the Republican Party as the 2024 nominating contest heats up. While former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have called for dedicating resources to domestic issues rather than Ukraine, several other declared and likely presidential candidates have portrayed themselves as unwavering defenders of the eastern European county.

  • UK to help Kazakh exports bypass Russia, seeks critical minerals

    Britain will help Kazakhstan develop export routes bypassing Russia, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on a visit to the Central Asian nation on Saturday, where he also signed a memorandum on supplies of critical minerals. Cleverly said London valued the position of Astana - which has traditionally been closely allied with Moscow - on the Ukrainian conflict. Kazakhstan has refused to support Russia's invasion or recognise its annexation of Ukrainian territories.

  • Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

  • Mason Mount will not play for England despite call-up, says Graham Potter

    Mason Mount is at the centre of a dispute between England and Chelsea with Graham Potter admitting he was surprised to see the midfielder named in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

  • What is ‘deep sensing’ and why is the US Army so focused on it?

    “If we’re going to do long-range precision fires," Army Gen. James McConville said, "you need to do long range-precision targeting."

  • North Korea claims 800,000 people volunteered to fight against the U.S.

    North Korea claims 800,000 people volunteered to fight against the U.S.

  • How Moscow grabs Ukrainian children and makes them Russian

    Russia’s open effort to adopt Ukrainian children and bring them up as Russian has been underway for some time in one of the most explosive issues of the war.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Suggest Jared Kushner Can Foot Trump’s Legal Fees With ‘Money He Got From the Saudis’

    "I would imagine Joe's not cheap," Sunny Hostin said, referring to Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina

  • Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation

    STORY: Putin was greeted by the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, and taken to see a new children's center and art school on what the official said was a surprise visit.State media did not immediately broadcast any remarks from Putin, a day after the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant against him and accused him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

  • Netanyahu urges military chief to contain reservist protest

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the military's chief of staff on Sunday to contain a wave of protest from within the ranks over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. Netanyahu's remarks come as Israel is embroiled in a major crisis that has sent tens of thousands of people into the streets protesting every week for the last two months. The divide over Netanyahu's plans to change the legal system has not spared the country's military, its most trusted institution, where many reservists have pledged not to show up for duty under what they see as impending regime change.

  • New York man who supported ISIS arrested in alleged plot to kill cops, mayor during St. Patrick’s Day parade

    A New York man threatened to attack police officers and kill a mayor during a local St. Patrick’s Day parade, authorities said.

  • Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding

    Shannon Castellano and Travis Methvin should have spent this weekend seeing world-famous waterfalls on the Havasupai Tribe Reservation in northern Arizona. “Yeah, so we didn’t really sleep,” Castellano said Saturday while driving to a hotel in Sedona. The official Havasupai Tribe Tourism Facebook page reported Friday that flooding had washed away a bridge to the campground.