Syria's Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide

  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Injured Syrian soldiers supporters of President Bashar Assad hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • An Injured Syrian soldier with a tattoo of President Bashar Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
1 / 10

Syria Presidential Election

Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
·2 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition.

Assad’s win was not in doubt, in an election where officials said 18 million were eligible to vote. But in the country ravaged by the 10-year-old conflict, areas controlled by rebels or Kurdish-led troops did not hold the vote. At least 8 million, mostly displaced, live in those areas in northwest and northeast Syria. Over 5 million refugees — mostly living in neighboring countries — have largely refrained from casting their ballots.

U.S. and European officials have also questioned the legitimacy of the election, saying it violates UN resolutions in place to resolve the conflict, lacks any international monitoring, and is unrepresentative of all Syrians.

Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammoud Sabbagh, announced the final results from Wednesday’s vote. He said Assad garnered 95.1% of the votes. He said turnout stood at 78.6% of the voters, in an election that lasted for 17 hours on Wednesday with no independent monitors.

Assad was facing symbolic competition from two candidates— a former minister and a former opposition figure.

Assad’s victory comes as the country is still devastated by the conflict. Fighting has subsided but the war is not over. An economic crisis is getting worse in a country where over 80% of the population lives below the poverty line and the local currency is in a free fall.

Assad, close associates and government officials are facing widening Western sanctions, added to already existing ones that have escalated as the war unfolded. European and U.S. governments blame Assad and his aides most of the war’s atrocities.

Damascus erupted in celebrations, with gunfire and fireworks lighting the night sky. Thousands gathered in major squares in Damascus, and the coastal city of Tartus, dancing while waving flags and pictures of Assad. They chanted: “With our soul, blood, we defend you Bashar,” and “We only choose three: God, Syria and Bashar.”

A large stage was set in the capital’s Omayyad Square, with speakers blaring national songs. One singer appeared on a stage set up in a Tartus square, dressed in the flag of Syria. Almost no one was wearing a face mask, though Syria is facing a surge of coronavirus cases.

The election is likely to offer little change to conditions in Syria. While Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, may be seeking a new seal of legitimacy for the president in office since 2000, his re-election is likely to deepen the rift with the West, driving him closer to Russian and Iranian backers as well as China.

Recommended Stories

  • Syria opposition leader says Assad election to worsen country's plight

    A "sham" election designed to prolong President Bashar al-Assad's grip on Syria shows that only international pressure for a U.N.-backed peace plan can pave the way for democratic rule, a Damascus-based secular opposition leader said. Lawyer Hassan Abdul Azim of the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change added that Wednesday's vote would only worsen the plight of a country afflicted by hunger, poverty and an "authoritarian regime". "This insistence on clinging to power does not bring stability," Abdul Azim told Reuters in a phone interview, referring to acute fuel and food shortages and sky-rocketing inflation that has pushed most Syrians deeper into poverty.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

    The US president highlights the rights abuses and the possibility of famine as fighting continues.

  • Factbox: Who are Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's foes?

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's foes range from dissidents inside the country and Western-backed political opponents in exile, to Turkey-backed fighters in northwest Syria and U.S.-backed Kurds controlling an autonomous region in the northeast. Assad, with the help of Russia and Iran-backed forces, has all but crushed a mainly Sunni Muslim armed opposition that evolved from peaceful demonstrations in 2011. Assad's political opponents have been riven by divisions and competing interests.

  • Injury, attendance updates from first week of Chiefs OTAs

    A few big names were absent from Thursday's practice and four players were on the sidelines.

  • India scraps local vaccine trial plans, Japanese doctor warns of Olympic strain, Taiwan says China blocked BioNTech vaccine deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • U.S. chip subsidy effort faces pushback over China issues

    A series of amendments for a $190 billion U.S. Senate bill aimed at countering China's technology challenge are in limbo after business groups protested proposals intended to ensure that none of the money finds its way to China or other U.S. rivals. New regulations or reviews of investments or deals in China could disrupt U.S. businesses' future operations in that country, which include semiconductors and medical equipment. Senators from both sides of the aisle want "guardrails," such as mandatory security disclosures and interagency reviews to stop U.S. businesses from compromising national security by outsourcing critical technologies to China.

  • Chesapeake, Once Bankrupt, Is Winning Fans on Wall Street

    John Gerdes of MKM Partners is the latest Wall Street analyst to give a thumbs up, citing the company's focus on natural gas and its ability to generate cash.

  • Syria election: Bashar Assad votes in former rebel town Douma, site of chemical attack

    ‘Today we prove from Douma that the Syrian people are one’ he said as he cast his ballot.

  • At least 1 killed in firefighting helicopter crash near Florida airport, and 3 are missing

    A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a firefighting training exercise near a Central Florida airport, killing at least one person, officials said.

  • UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

    Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. The receptions on Wednesday were the clearest indication since a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect last week that the devastating 11-day war between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE's commitment to establishing deep ties with the state of Israel.

  • Blinken claims progress in effort to boost Gaza truce

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast mission on Wednesday, winning valuable diplomatic support and hundreds of millions of dollars of pledges from Arab allies as he moved to shore up the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers. After two days of talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Arab allies, Blinken acknowledged that any resumption of peace talks remained far off. “We see the ceasefire, not as an end, but as a beginning, something to build on,” Blinken told reporters in the Jordanian capital of Amman, where he met King Abdullah II.

  • Ex-Liverpool back Moreno taunts Man United after Villarreal win (video)

    Liverpool fans were not always kind to Alberto Moreno, but he hasn't lost affinity for the club. He also hasn't lost enmity for their rivals.

  • Covid origin: Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory is being taken seriously

    The claim Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese laboratory is gaining traction. Here's what we know.

  • Why Is No One Talking About Viatris Stock?

    This company is one of the largest manufacturers of generic pharmaceuticals in the world, but it may be underpriced.

  • Rookie Jones fitting in with Pats during offseason workouts

    Wearing No. 50, Patriots rookie Mac Jones may not look like a guy who belongs in the quarterbacks room at Gillette Stadium. According to one of the team’s receivers, though, Jones carries himself like a quarterback who truly belongs there. “Mac, good energy, awesome guy,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said as the Patriots continued their organized team activities on Thursday.

  • TikToker Bryce Hall challenged YouTuber KSI to a boxing match as the creators feud online

    Bryce Hall and KSI began trading blows on Twitter ahead of Hall's upcoming match against YouTuber Austin McBroom at the "Battle of the Platforms."

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18

    Holly Ramsay said on her new mental-health podcast that she spent three months in a psychiatric hospital following the two assaults.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Tim Tebow 'has improved' since making TE debut with Jaguars

    Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor. Tebow essentially looked the part on a sunbaked afternoon that capped his first week of organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With team owner Shad Khan in attendance along with a media throng eager to see how the 33-year-old Tebow was adjusting to his new position, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t drop a pass and even made a couple of plays that surely got more attention than they deserved.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’