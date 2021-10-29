Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) investors are sitting on a loss of 63% if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) share price is a whole 63% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 38% in the last year.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Syros Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Syros Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue at 70% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 10% per year - disappointing considering the growth. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Syros Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 38% for the year, but the market itself is up 39%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Syros Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Syros Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

