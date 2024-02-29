Syrskyi: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Feb. 29, hours after Ukraine's Air Force reported that one Su-34 had been downed overnight.

The first Su-34 was downed at 1 a.m. local time (EET) in the eastern direction, according to the Air Force.

Another Su-34 jet was downed at around 9 a.m. local time. The planes were downed "in the Avdiivka and Mariupol directions," Syrskyi said.

Russia has lost almost a dozen Su-34 aircraft in February alone, according to the Air Force. Each plane is estimated to cost around $36 million each.

Two Russian A-50 aircraft were also downed by Ukrainian forces in January and February, each costing around $330 million.

