Syrskyi, Umerov visit front line, announce reinforcements

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the reinforcement of some sections of the front line during a visit to the front.

Syrskyi and Umerov visited front-line military units at command posts in an undisclosed locations on Feb. 25. The visit comes the next day as Ukraine marked the second anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion.

"During the visit, we analyzed the current situation in detail and discussed the necessary further steps, primarily to protect troops from drones and air strikes by anti-aircraft missiles, as well as to strengthen certain parts of the front," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

Syrskyi noted that the "situation is complicated (at the front) and requires constant monitoring," adding that he emphasized the importance of coordination among the defense forces.

"Despite the difficult situation, our soldiers are bravely holding their lines and positions. The enemy is suffering irreparable losses," he said.

Russia has lost 409,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25. This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

Read also: Editorial: It’s been 2 years and world’s on the brink. Time to wake up or fall

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.