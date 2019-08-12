Are Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sysco:

0.23 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$18b - US$6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Sysco has an ROCE of 23%.

Is Sysco's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Sysco's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.8% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Sysco's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sysco's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:SYY Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Sysco's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sysco has total liabilities of US$6.5b and total assets of US$18b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Sysco's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Sysco's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. There might be better investments than Sysco out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.