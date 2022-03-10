Sysco Stock Could Soon Bounce Towards Record Peak

Fernanda Horner
·1 min read

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is fresh off a March 2, all-time high of $89.18, and while a series of pullbacks have since knocked the shares off that peak, the $78 level has emerged as a new area of support. Better yet, this tumble has brought the stock closer to a key trendline that has preceded major rallies for SYY in the past.

Specifically, Sysco stock pulled back to its 80-day moving average for the first time in roughly one month. According to data from our very own Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, similar moves have occurred nine times over the past three years. The security saw a positive one-month return 78% of the time, averaging a 5% pop. A comparable move from its current perch at $80.20 would put Sysco stock back above the $84 mark.

SYY 80 Day
SYY 80 Day

Additional tailwinds could come from an unwinding of pessimism in the options pits. Over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), SYY's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.34 sits higher than all readings from the past year. This means longs puts have been getting picked up at much faster-than-usual clip.

