SYSPRO ERP Software Ranks Top 10 in G2’s Fall 2020 List of Highest Rated ERP Systems

SYSPRO Software Ltd.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, has been recognized as one of the top ten ERP Software solutions within the G2 list of Leaders of ERP Software. SYSPRO outranks several well-known industry leaders when it comes to ease of use, quality of support and the ease of doing business.

According to G2.com, Inc. the best ERP Suites Software products in the Leaders quadrant are rated according to user satisfaction. Reviewers submit their satisfaction scores based on ease of use, requirements met, business practices and vision, administration satisfaction, and how likely they are to recommend their product.

“Being recognized by people who are using our product every day as a customer centric business with deep industry experience is one of the most satisfying accolades we have received as it is testimony that our efforts are on track and our customers consider us partners in their success,” says Brian Rainboth, GM, SYSPRO Canada.

Customers reviewing SYSPRO on the G2 site can attest to SYSPRO’s top ranking as a full end-to-end solution. One reviewer describes SYSPRO as powerful ERP for manufacturing, stating that “having all of our business lines, and departments in the same system is extremely beneficial. User management is pretty straightforward, being able to copy profiles to a new user is very helpful.” Another customer acknowledged SYSPRO’s support structure, stating, “The support team is quite effective in responding to our requirements, successfully solving the problems that arose during its use.”

G2 is a well-known technology marketplace where businesses discover, review, and manage technology to make smart buying decisions. To compare top ERP software in the G2 user ratings report, click here.

About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success. SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

