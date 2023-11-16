System brings 60 mph gusts, flood threat to Florida, NHC says second system to become TS Vince

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center no longer gives a system that brought gale-force winds and flooding to Florida this week a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm, but chances have grown that another system in the Caribbean will form and the NHC says it will become Tropical Storm Vince.

The Florida system centered just offshore in the Atlantic from South Florida is an area of low pressure that already has brought a flooding threat to the state with a flood watch up the coast from Miami to Volusia County as well as inland portions of Brevard and Volusia counties.

The heavy rains that have already dropped as much as 10 inches through Wednesday in some places could combine with king tides along the state’s southeast coast to further the flood threat. The National Weather Service in Miami said some areas of South Florida are still seeing areas of standing water on Thursday morning.

Flooded streets in downtown Miami plagued drivers out in the storm overnight and there was some wind damage in parts of Miami-Dade County with social media posts showing branches down on cars.

Miami Beach officials reported more than foot of standing water.

Flooded streets were seen up into Broward County as well, which closed schools on Thursday because of the weather.

Power outages topped 80,000, mostly in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as of 11 a.m., according to poweroutage.us.

Meanwhile, a high wind advisory warning gusts of up to 60 mph is in place from Miami up to the Brevard-Indian River County line until 1 p.m.

For Central Florida, the NWS in Melbourne said the region could see 20-25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph along the coast and inland to about Interstate 95 and 15-20 mph winds with 30 mph gusts across the rest of east Central Florida. A wind advisory is in place through 7 p.m. Thursday. The flood watch in Central Florida is also in place until 7 p.m. Thursday with 2-4 inches of rain forecast, and up to 6 inches in some places near the coast.

“It remains a low confidence forecast surrounding low development off of the southeast Florida coast and movement of this feature northward, parallel to the coast, over the next 24 hours,” the NWS stated. “Overall strength, placement and movement will all play a role with weather parameters including wind, precipitation, surf, and marine. A closer track to the coast would lead to stronger impacts.”

Coastal erosion is expected to continue as well with 6- to 9-foot large breaking waves, rough surf and wave runup to the dune line at high tide. Coastal Volusia is still recovering from severe erosion from hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

“During [Tuesday] morning`s high tide, many beaches were completely covered by surf to the seawall and dunes, and waves were running up into access roads and walkways,” NWS forecasters said.

It’s forecast to move to the northeast near the Bahamas and offshore of the U.S. East Coast into the weekend.

“Development of this system into a tropical cyclone is not expected. However, gusty winds and heavy rains are still possible across portions of the east coast of Florida and the Bahamas during the next day or so while the low moves northeastward over the southwestern Atlantic,” NHC forecasters said.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the NHC reduced to 0% its chance to develop.

In the west-central Caribbean, the NHC increased its prediction Thursday of development of what is now a large area of more organized showers and thunderstorms from a broad area of low pressure.

The NHC began advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two on Thursday afternoon and forecasters say the system will grow into Tropical Storm Vince. For now it’s still at a 70% chance to form.

As of 4 p.m., the center of the system was located about 365 miles west-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica heading north-northeast at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across Jamaica late Friday, southeastern Cuba early Saturday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday,” forecasters said.

Its intensity is expected to grow into a tropical depression late Thursday and then form into a tropical storm on Friday.

Tropical storm watches are in place for Jamaica, Haiti, parts of Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks & Caicos.

The NHC said 5-10 inches of rain with some areas getting up to 16 inches are possible across portions of Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, and Hispaniola through Monday morning.

“These rains are likely to produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30, has already produced 21 official systems and 19 named storms. After Vince, the final available name from the year’s initial 21-name list is Whitney.

