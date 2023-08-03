System east of Caribbean has ‘near 0%’ chance of developing, but activity expected to ‘ramp up’ in coming months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring only one disturbance with almost no chance of forming in the Atlantic on Wednesday, but that is likely the calm before the storm.

Hurricane season is only beginning to “ramp up,” Michael Brennan, the director of the National Hurricane Center, said in a briefing Tuesday, despite the fact that the Atlantic has already seen five named storms this year.

The “vast majority” of activity will happen in the next three months, Brennan said as he pointed to a diagram of hurricane and tropical storm activity over the course of the season. “You can see the rapid increase we see over the next month to six weeks ... as the Atlantic hurricane season reaches its peak in early September.”

The National Hurricane Center is tracking one disturbance, a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda early Wednesday. It has gradually become less organized this week.

Earlier this week, odds were high — at 70% to 80% — that a tropical depression could form east of the Caribbean from the tropical wave. By 8 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, odds of further development stood near 0%, the center’s update said.

Strong winds are preventing it from developing, and the wave is expected to merge with a frontal system over the north central Atlantic in the next day or two, forecasters said.

“Even though things might seem relatively quiet right now, that’s not that unusual for late July and early August,” Brennan said. “But we do tend to see that ramp up in activity as we head through August, September, and even lasting well into October.”

The seven-day forecast does not show any other disturbances.