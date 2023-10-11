System in Gulf could mean wet Wednesday; depression likely to form in Atlantic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rainy weather is forecast for South Florida on Wednesday as a low-pressure system merges with a front in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters also are watching for another system to develop off Africa.

As of 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center gave the system off Africa an 80% chance of developing in the next two days, up from just 30% on Sunday.

Meanwhile, chances of the Gulf system developing have dropped from 30% to near 0% as of Tuesday night. But the Gulf system may well soak South Florida. It’s expected to merge with a frontal system over the western Gulf by early Wednesday, and the combination could bring heavy rains to the region.

The National Weather Service said that though the heaviest rains will occur north of South Florida, Wednesday afternoon could bring enough rain to the Broward and Palm Beach County area to cause localized flooding, particularly in urban sections.

Regardless of any tropical development, the system is expected to bring gale-force winds over portions of the northern Gulf of Mexico midweek and heavy rain to the Gulf coast later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

Various forecast models used by the South Florida Water Management District show the system veering east toward New Orleans or Florida’s Panhandle.

Storms associated with the system off Africa were becoming better organized by Tuesday night, and forecasters expect a tropical depression to form by Thursday as it moves west-northwest or northwest in the eastern and central Atlantic.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 17 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The next named storm will be Sean.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.

