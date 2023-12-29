‘System issues’ affecting RMV operations statewide

Michael P. Norton, State House News Service
·1 min read

The Registry of Motor Vehicles on Friday is experiencing trouble processing customer transactions statewide.

A Massachusetts Department of Transportation official, who agreed to communicate on background only, confirmed the problem to the News Service on Friday afternoon following an inquiry about service problems at the RMV office in Plymouth.

According to the official, unspecified “system issues” are preventing the consistent processing of transactions.

The “vendor acknowledged performance issue” began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the official, who said MassDOT “apologizes to customers who have been inconvenienced by these issues.”

MassDOT’s IT team is focused on the issue and working to return the system to full operation, the official said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

