'The system’s not broken': Leon foregoes decriminalizing marijuana, supports diversion efforts

Leon County commissioners moved away Tuesday from an ordinance symbolizing their wish to decriminalize marijuana.

Instead, they unanimously approved a resolution supporting law enforcement and prosecutors utilizing a civil citation program for first-time offenders caught with 20 grams or less, a misdemeanor charge.

Law enforcement already taps into a number of diversionary programs for people charged only with possession of a small amount of marijuana, including pre and post arrest programs designed to keep defendants clear of the judicial system by paying a $100 fine and completing various requirements.

Several commissioners said they were in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, but that they recognized doing so would run afoul of state and federal laws, which State Attorney Jack Campbell said he would still uphold.

“I have no choice but to follow the law of the state of Florida,” Campbell said. “I’m using prosecutorial discretion and being as lenient as I can.”

Campbell noted a nationwide groundswell to legalize marijuana and said when that time comes, he would follow whatever laws are put in place. He said to create an ordinance only in Leon County creates inequity across the rest of the five counties within the 2nd Judicial Circuit.

“I’m going to treat the people of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Liberty and Gadsden county the same as I treat the people of Leon County,” he told commissioners during a nearly two-hour workshop Tuesday. “I think it’s a terrible disservice for me to treat them differently than the people of Leon County.”

He and Sheriff Walt McNeil said creating a local ordinance would mean deputies and prosecutors would have to enforce three different sets of laws, federal, state and local.

“I’m not sure the fix is the fix you’re looking for,” McNeil said. “The issue is how can we better use the tools we have.”

County Commissioner Brian Welch said marijuana’s prevalence, in the dozens of states which have approved it medically and some recreationally, creates a gray area of inconsistency. A local ordinance would put Leon County ahead as those laws begin to loosen, he said.

“More and more, states are going to fully legalize marijuana and at some point the federal government will de-schedule marijuana,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair for people to go to jail or be prosecuted for less than 20 grams of marijuana today. It postures us to get ahead of the evolution because it's coming.”

At least 15 communities around Florida have adopted ordinances, none of which have been challenged legally, that allow law enforcement to issue civil citations that have been developed with the support of the local state attorney.

No one is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility solely on misdemeanor marijuana charges and no one has been since 2019. Campbell said 100% of the people who have been charged are going through diversionary programing, but marijuana in the community is often linked to violent crime.

He named off seven people who have been killed during marijuana transactions in Leon County in the last three years, including most recently Florida A&M University graduate student MaKayla "MK" Bryant who was shot and killed in late January.

Additionally, marijuana arrests are often the start of deeper investigations.

“That may lead to the fact that they find other types of drugs and weapons,” Campbell said. “I know that I have carnage in this community secondary to marijuana.”

Commissioner Nick Maddox said data definitively proves that people charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession are not being jailed.

“It’s going to take a lot of convincing here today to move me in the direction of doing something that simply at this point does not seem like it needs to be done,” he said. “I don’t think the system is broken.”

County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings is an attorney and said in her experience with her clients, diversionary programing works.

She told Campbell and McNeil there remains a distrust between law enforcement and segments of the community. Establishing a civil citation program could build trust and solidify a more positive perception of the work that is being done.

“Demonstrating to the public that we are doing what we’ve always said that we’re doing,” she said. “We want to close that gap of distrust so we can have a positive relationship with people in the community.”

