System over Central Florida could bring stray showers

A storm system makes its way toward Central Florida, it’s ‘scooping up’ warm and humid air right over Central Florida.

We can expect humid conditions with a stray shower possible into the evening.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Drivers should be prepared for fog on the roadways Sunday morning.

Brief scattered passing showers are possible at any point throughout the day Sunday, but most of the day will be spent in between any showers.

Read: Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler won’t step aside, despite call from DeSantis to step down

Any rain that does develop though, thunder will be possible through midday Monday.

Another front will pass Monday night and we’ll cool down behind it for most of the work week.

Read: Lawsuit filed against Gov. DeSantis over suspension of former State Attorney Monique Worrell

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.