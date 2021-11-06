System in the Pacific could bring snow to parts of the U.S.

AccuWeather

On the anniversary of the infamous wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, notorious November gales may howl once again across portions of the nation's midsection. A powerful storm will wallop portions of the Plains, Midwest and western Great Lakes with strong winds, heavy snow and severe thunderstorms next week. "In an eerily similar fashion to that famous storm in 1975, low pressure is expected to develop over the central Plains during the middle of next week, before quickly strengthening and cutting