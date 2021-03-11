‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at politics as the &#x002018;industry&#x002019; of Washington, DC in an appearance on Steve Bannon&#x002019;s &#x002018;War Room&#x002019; podcast (War Room)
Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at politics as the ‘industry’ of Washington, DC in an appearance on Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast (War Room)

Controversial congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast that she had not aspired to be in politics, let alone the nation’s capital, which she referred to as a “s***hole”.

In an interview with the former adviser to Donald Trump, the Georgia Republican said that she was not politically engaged until she saw then-candidate Trump speak in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Representative Greene said she connected with Mr Trump because of his viewpoint as a businessman, something she said she could relate to as the owner of a construction company.

“I understood easily what he was saying,” she said.

On her own political ambitions, Ms Greene said she was galvanised into action by the “Republicans who failed us” during the first two years of the Trump presidency by not sending legislation for the president to sign before Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives.

“I know the system has to be torn down,” she says of Washington arguing that it is not so much about politics, but more about a business.

“It’s an industry. It generates so much money you have no idea,” Ms Greene said.

“People think it’s all about politics ... but really it’s an economy in itself,” she said. “Whether it’s Republicans or Democrats, these people are here and they are invested in just keeping this industry running.”

“All of their connections, business operations are all connected to this big nasty pool that we call a swamp but really it’s an economy,” she continued.

As an outsider, she claims to be on a mission to expose the “lie” of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill and the upcoming infrastructure plan.

Ms Greene said she is also frustrated with conservative media for talking about the British royal family instead of focussing on the consequences of legislation. “Nobody cares about the stupid royals.”

She also described the speeches and media appearances of fellow Republicans as “garbage” for not being followed up by action.

The Georgia representative argued that she has different motives as an outsider to Washington, Mr Bannon concurred, saying that she wouldn’t be allowed on Fox News as she is a “threat to the system”.

“I don’t want to be here at all,” said Ms Greene about Washington. “I gave up an awesome life … I gave up an American Dream to come into this what I consider to be a s***hole.”

“I’m pissed off. Because I’m watching the greatest country in the world on fire and burning down,” she added. “And this is going to affect my children and my grandchildren.”

Ms Greene tried four times to adjourn the House of Representatives to stop the progress of the Covid-19 relief bill. On each vote, more Republicans sided with Democrats voting against the motion.

