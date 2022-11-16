System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about System1 recently, with the stock price up an astounding 34% to US$5.17 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After this downgrade, System1's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$884m in 2023. This would be a reasonable 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 12% from last year to US$0.84. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.0b and US$0.28 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

View our latest analysis for System1

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that System1's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 4.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that System1 is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at System1. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to next year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on System1, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with System1, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here