Systemair AB (publ) (STO:SYSR): Poised For Long-Term Success?

Systemair AB (publ)'s (STO:SYSR) released its most recent earnings update in June 2019, which confirmed that the business benefited from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 40%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts view Systemair's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' expectations for the upcoming year seems optimistic, with earnings rising by a robust 40%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 57% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting kr593m by 2022.

Although it is useful to understand the growth rate year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the business is rising or falling every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Systemair's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 19%. This means, we can expect Systemair will grow its earnings by 19% every year for the next few years.

