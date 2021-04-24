Systemax Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Systemax (NYSE:SYX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $45.72 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Systemax stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Systemax is shown in the chart below.


Because Systemax is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 9% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Systemax has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Systemax's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Systemax over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Systemax has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1 billion and earnings of $1.7 a share. Its operating margin is 8.17%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. Overall, the profitability of Systemax is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Systemax over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Systemax is 9%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Systemax's ROIC was 38.71, while its WACC came in at 4.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Systemax is shown below:

In short, Systemax (NYSE:SYX, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in Industrial Distribution industry. To learn more about Systemax stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

