Systemax (SYX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Systemax (NYSE: SYX)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Systemax Inc.'s second-quarter 2019 earnings call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Smargiassi of The Plunkett Group. Please go ahead.

Mike Smargiassi -- Investor Relations

Thank you, and welcome to the Systemax second-quarter 2019 earnings call. Today's call will include formal remarks from Barry Litwin, chief executive officer; and Tex Clark, vice president and chief financial officer. We will not be hosting a live Q&A session at the end of today's call. If you should have any questions on the results, please contact The Plunkett Group or Systemax.

Today's discussion may include certain forward-looking statements. This should be understood that actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those described under the forward-looking statements caption and under risk factors in the company's annual report on form 10-K and quarterly reports on form 10-Q. I would like to highlight the non-GAAP metrics that are included in today's press release.

The company believes that by excluding certain recurring and nonrecurring adjustments from comparable GAAP measures, investors have an additional meaningful measurement of the company's performance. This call will include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we will identify as such. The company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in today's discussion and press release. The press release is available on the company's website and will be filed with the SEC in a form 8-K.

This call is the property of and is copyrighted by Systemax Inc. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Barry Litwin.

Barry Litwin -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We delivered another solid financial performance with second-quarter revenue of approximately $249 million, an average daily constant currency sales of 7.8%, all of which was organic growth. We maintained gross margin rates consistent with both last year and the first quarter as we actively managed through the current market and tariff environment.

Operating margin increased 10 basis points and operating income was up 9.3% as we delivered improved leverage, while making investments in our strategy to drive growth. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income grew 17.1% to $21.9 million, a margin of 8.8%. We had excellent cash generation and ended the quarter with approximately $91 million in cash. Across the organization, our management and associate teams have embraced the strategy and strategic pillars we announced at the start of the year.

As a reminder, these pillars are: delivering a differentiated customer experience; offering innovative branded and private label products; providing rich MRO knowledge and technical expertise; driving operational excellence; propelling financial, talent and technology innovation; and finally, pursuing potential acquisitions to drive synergies and expand capacities, customer and product growth. At the heart of our growth pillars is a focus on the customer experience. The way we operate the business is undergoing a fundamental change, and we are already seeing the initial benefits. These include: improved service levels in our distribution network with sequential year-over-year gains in same-day shipping rates and a reduction in customer service calls as we provide a greater end-to-end transaction transparency.

As we continue to execute on our strategy, we recently launched a formal voice of customer communications process to engage our customers more closely and actively listen to their needs. In select product growth verticals, we are significantly enhancing the value we bring to market by broadening our content offering and adding product expertise to enhance the customer experience. Within our distribution network, the new facility in Dallas is on plan to commence customer shipments early this fall. A full Dallas management team is in place and completing their training.