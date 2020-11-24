Syxsense Announces New Support for Amazon Web Service (AWS) Linux Devices

2 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in SaaS IT and security management solutions, extends support of its cloud-native, real-time architecture to Amazon Web Service (AWS) Linux devices. AWS Linux assets are protected with a single lightweight agent allowing real-time patching and management from the Syxsense Management Cloud.

"With the addition of AWS Linux support, Syxsense now allows IT departments to manage and secure their entire premise, cloud and remote homeworking environment from a single easy-to-use SaaS tool," commented Ashley Leonard, CEO Syxsense Inc.

In under 5 minutes, Syxsense customers can be up and running, managing their Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, whether on-premise, remote, or in the cloud, providing 100% visibility.

Once added to the console, Syxsense evaluates your exposed risk with dashboards, device health, and reports that prioritize the immediate or automatic remediation of issues to reduce an attack surface. Full patching support includes severity, content, inventory, troubleshooting tools, compliance proof and device status for all major Linux flavors in the RPM and DEB based Distributions including RedHat, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS and AWS, among others.

Syxsense is offering free, fully featured trials for up to 50 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here: https://www.syxsense.com/start-a-free-trial-of-syxsense/

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

