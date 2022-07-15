'Szechuan Chef Curry': Little Chinese boy's basketball skills could make him the next Stephen Curry

A video of a Chinese child basketball player showcasing his skills has gone viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between the young baller and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Throughout the clip, which has over 57,000 likes since being uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that the Chinese youngster modeled his game after Stephen Curry’s deadly offensive arsenal, displaying everything from underhand floaters to shifty step-back jump shots.

The video has garnered various reactions from basketball fans, with many commenting on the player’s Curry-esque skills and one even hailing him as the “Szechuan Chef Curry.”

In recent decades, basketball has grown from a localized pastime to a global phenomenon, attracting fans and players from around the world. In China, the NBA has become the country’s most popular sports league, boasting over 300 million players and partnerships with major companies such as Weibo and Tencent.

While it has been years since an Asian player has made a massive splash in the NBA, if this video is any indication, it is only a matter of time before a superstar in a similar vein as Yao Ming or Jeremy Lin bursts onto the scene.

Feature image via @KlayforTrey / NBA