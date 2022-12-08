You can’t afford to retire early, over-50s could be warned in back-to-work drive

Workers in the City of London - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Millions of middle-aged Britons could be warned that they cannot afford to retire early under back-to-work plans being considered by ministers.

The Government is looking at a major expansion of its “midlife MOT” scheme to combat the rising trend in over-50s quitting the labour force.

Under the proposals, pension providers, employers and trade unions would contact 50 to 64-year-olds to offer them a financial health check.

Ministers are concerned that many middle-aged workers who quit during the Covid pandemic do not have enough cash to see them through retirement.

That is especially true of those in their 50s, with analysts predicting that a high proportion will be forced back into employment because of the impact of inflation.

The number of jobless 50 to 64-year-olds has risen to 3.6 million, with two in five citing sickness or disability as their reason for leaving work.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has launched a review into how to reverse that trend given that Britain is suffering a labour shortage.

He is set to report back to Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, in the New Year so that ideas to address the problem can be included in the Spring Budget.

Mel Stride - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency

Addressing MPs last week, he said that an “educational endeavour” was needed to make over-50s aware of the huge cost of retirement, adding that some “may be mistakenly feeling they’re in a financially secure position that will last them right the way through to the end of their life”.

Mr Stride said a person born in 1971 now had a 50 per cent chance of reaching the age 100, adding: “I don’t think people think in terms of that time horizon when they’re at that particular age.”

A recent poll by CV-Library, a jobs site, found that 90 per cent of over-50s who have quit the labour force are now looking to get back into work.

Other measures being considered by the Work and Pensions Secretary include extending the Restart jobs programme to 50 to 64-year-olds. The scheme is currently set to underspend by £1.2 billion, meaning cash is readily available. Tory MPs have called for its remit to be expanded.

One idea would be to create “older worker champions” in Job Centres dedicated to helping over-50s get back into the labour market.