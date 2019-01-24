Is S&T AG (ETR:SANT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at S&T AG (ETR:SANT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for S&T:

0.10 = €35m ÷ (€757m – €295m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, S&T has an ROCE of 10%.

Does S&T Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see S&T’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Tech industry average of 13%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from S&T’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

S&T’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

S&T has total liabilities of €295m and total assets of €757m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. S&T has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On S&T’s ROCE

S&T’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than S&T. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

