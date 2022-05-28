‘I can’t answer:’ Mother of fugitive parents won’t talk about living conditions in burned down home

Gwinnett police are still searching for the parents of five children who were abused, releasing photos of the parents on the run.

One of the children died in a house fire Easter morning started by one of the children, and police said the parents have not been seen since detectives filed charges against them.

Police say the parents have been on the run for at least two months now. They are facing serious felony charges if they are found.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cpl. Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said there is no indication that the two are in the Atlanta metro area.

“At this time we still don’t know their whereabouts,” said Valle.

For the past month, Gwinnett County detectives have been searching for William and Carina McCue. Police said the couple took off after being investigated for child cruelty.

The couple’s 15-year-old son is in jail after allegedly starting the fire in their Loganville home that killed his 10-year-old sister.

The other three children are in state custody.

RELATED STORIES:

When authorities entered the house, they found deplorable conditions, no bathrooms, no toilets, and one child asleep in the tub.

Lawyers said there was evidence the children were unable to leave the home for years and there have been allegations of inadequate food.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas asked William McCue’s mother if she knew her grandchildren were living in those conditions.

“I can’t answer... I’ve been asked by my son not to,” said McCue’s mother.

Police said the couple were under the radar in those living conditions for years before the fire, so they are not sure where they might be or how they might be living currently.

Story continues

The couple were living in a Lawrenceville motel before they disappeared. They were last seen in their car along Interstate 85 near Oakbrook Parkway.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find the couple.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: