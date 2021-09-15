AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Telecoms company AT&T said it anticipates that the pending deal to combine WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery Inc will close by the middle of 2022.

AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services.

It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

After the deal closing, the company said it anticipates annual dividends paid of $8 billion to $9 billion, reflecting a payout ratio of 40% to 43% on projected free cash flow of $20 billion plus in 2023.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal On Track To Close In First Half But Details Sparse: “We Have Our Go-To-Market Strategy Ready” – Discovery CFO

    Executives on both sides of the $43-billion WarnerMedia-Discovery merger again confirmed the deal is on track to close by the middle of next year but details otherwise remain scarce on the combination that will reshape the media industry. In presentations at a media conference yesterday and today, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and AT&T CFO Pascal […]

  • A free iPhone 13? Wireless carriers’ subsidies could make it happen, with some catches

    The new iPhone 13 lineup doesn't offer too many new features, but wireless carriers will once again be offering hefty discounts --- all the way up to free --- to get you to buy service from them.

  • Gaming-Contest App Becomes Unicorn After Lockdowns Drive Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile Premier League became India’s second gaming unicorn, raising funds at a $2.3 billion valuation after the pandemic drove entertainment-starved consumers toward mobile playing.The Bangalore-based startup, which goes by MPL, raised capital from investors led by Legatum Capital with participation from Accrete Capital and Gaingels LLC. Existing investors including Moore Strategic Ventures LLC and RTP Global also participated in the round. The startup would not disclose the fundi

  • Afghanistan crisis: Taliban kill civilians in resistance stronghold

    The militants target civilians in Panjshir, the BBC finds, despite promises of restraint.

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler Testifying Before The Senate

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler Testifying Before The Senate

  • Up 90% in a Year, This Growth Stock Is About to Get a Massive Boost

    Investors looking for a growth stock trading on the cheap should take a closer look at this company that's about to win big from iPhone sales.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Dow ends nearly 300 points lower despite cooler-than-expected inflation data

    Stocks ended lower Tuesday, unable to sustain early gains scored after data showed the August Consumer Price Index rose less than expected. Analysts said concerns about signs of cyclical inflation pressures and concerns about profit margins if companies struggle to pass on higher input costs may have contributed to the weaker tone. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 292 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 34,578, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gave up around 26 points,

  • Microsoft Likely to Hike Dividend by 10% Within Days, Analyst Says

    Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss sees another 10%-plus increase just ahead, a move that would push the yield on the software giant's shares to about 0.8%.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Are you looking for steady dividends to stand the test of time? Here are a couple of stocks to consider buying.

  • Stocks Fall, Bonds Up Amid Growth, Inflation Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Wednesday while Treasuries retained gains amid concerns about the outlook for the recovery from the pandemic as price pressures filter through the global economy.Shares retreated in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where data showed the economy weakened further in August as the government took steps to contain a Covid-19 outbreak. An index of Macau casino stocks slumped on steps to increase oversight, the latest escalation in Beijing’s regulatory clampdown. U.S. futur

  • Steve Cohen Throws Himself Into Crypto After Early Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was until recently a bit of a skeptic when it came to cryptocurrencies. Then his son -- a “cryptomaniac” -- helped change his mind. “He really convinced me this was something I needed to do,” Cohen, the founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, said Tuesday at the Skybridge Alternatives Conference, according to a person with knowledge of his remarks. That was part of a journey that included meeting with as many people ov

  • Xi’s Common Prosperity Will Cost Investors

    Any way you look at it, the investment climate in China is going through a seismic shift. The post Xi’s Common Prosperity Will Cost Investors appeared first on Worth.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Bank of America shakes up senior leadership — with two big changes for Charlotte

    Two women who are among the city’s most prominent banking leaders will leave their current roles.