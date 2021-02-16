‘I can’t do it anymore’: Bachelorette star wants to quit franchise after latest scandal

Rachel Lindsay is starting a new chapter, and the TV show that made her famous may not be a part of it.

The first Black Bachelorette, whose season ended successfully in 2017 with the lawyer finding her current husband, Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, is distancing herself from “The Bachelor,” thanks to the recent scandal involving host Chris Harrison.

The “Extra” correspondent is speaking out against Harrison after he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was criticized for attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018. While interviewing Harrison, Lindsay asked him what he thought of the online backlash she was getting.

“We all have to have a little grace, understanding and a little compassion,” Harrison said, referencing today’s so-called cancel culture. ‘This judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart.”

‘Shameful conduct’: First black ‘Bachelorette’ says don’t confuse protesters with looters

When Lindsay said the pictures that emerged of Kirkconnell weren’t a good look, Harrison went on to further defend Matt James’ potential love interest even more: “Is it not a good look in 2018, or not a good look in 2021?” asked the TV personality.

“It’s not a good look. Ever!” Lindsay shot back. “’Cause she is celebrating Old South. If I went to that party what would I represent?”

Harrison later apologized for his words and has currently taken a step back from the ABC franchise.

Nonetheless, Lindsay is mulling quitting her gig with “Bachelor Nation” when her contract is up. “I’m f–king tired. I’m exhausted. I have truly had enough,” Lindsay said on her “Higher Learning” podcast Friday. “How much more do I want to be affiliated with this?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay Abasolo (@therachlindsay)

While the 35-year-old will reportedly continue with her “Extra” duties in Los Angeles, quitting the famed ABC franchise would leave her more time to be with Abasolo, whose practice is in South Miami. The two are currently in a long distance relationship, and back in December, Lindsay told E Online that their status was going to change.

She certainly does seem back in a 305 state of mind. The Abasolos are currently teaming up with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Kendall for a campaign to support Nicklaus Children’s Patient Assistance Fund. If you enter the #Nicklaus4Kids 50/50 raffle by March 4, you’ll have the chance to win cash prizes, at Nicklaus4kids.com.

