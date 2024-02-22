When will AT&T service be back up? No word yet, but here's how to get updates on outages

Is your cellphone service down? You're not alone.

Here's how to check outages for your local provider and get some answers on when it may return.

Cell service: Having AT&T, Verizon issues in Indiana today? Reports indicate nationwide outage

AT&T outage map

AT&T allows users to sign up for text alert updates about outages, or you can check on outages with your mobile phone or internet here. The map just confirms the problems you are having are due to an area outage, and not just problems with your own equipment. It does not provide an estimated time for repair.

Verizon outages

Verizon requires customers to sign into their accounts to check outages, but you can also find troubleshooting info and check on the status of repair requests.

They also have a handy frequently asked questions section that might be helpful during an outage.

T-Mobile outage map

While T-Mobile offers a coverage map, they do not show outages on the map. Customers are expected to visit a troubleshooting page for no service and signal issues.

iPhone or Galaxy problems? Here's how to restart your smartphone

Down Detector outage map

If you're struggling to find outages for cellular carrier, downdectector.com provides service outage information for multiple carriers.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to sign up for updates on AT&T, Verizon service outages