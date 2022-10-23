S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.31

S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STBA) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.31 on 17th of November. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

S&T Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

S&T Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but S&T Bancorp's payout ratio of 40% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 1.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 38% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

S&T Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that S&T Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 5.2% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

S&T Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 S&T Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

