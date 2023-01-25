AT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 billion charge

The AT&T logo is seen in a store window in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc on Wednesday reported more subscriber additions in the fourth quarter than expected, as aggressive promotions during the holiday season helped it attract more customers that were looking to upgrade their devices and internet plans.

Since selling its media assets last year, AT&T has renewed its focus on its telecoms business and ramped up competition with Verizon for subscribers.

The U.S. carrier added 656,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the latest quarter, above Factset estimates of 644,800 additions. Analysts and investors closely watch postpaid subscribers as those customers pay a recurring monthly bill, making them valuable to the carriers.

AT&T posted a loss from continuing operations of $23.1 billion, or $3.20 per share, in the quarter, after taking a $25 billion impairment charge primarily due to rising interest rates and asset impairments.

Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share. Analysts on average expected a profit of 57 cents, according to Refinitiv data. It is not immediately clear if the figures are comparable.

The carrier expects profit for the year in the range of $2.35 and $2.45 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.56 per share.

Wireless service revenue growth is expected to be 4% or higher, AT&T said.

Larger rival Verizon forecast annual profit below expectations on Tuesday, and said it was expecting wireless service revenue to grow between 2.5% and 4.5% in 2023.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon forecasts profit below estimates on wireless slowdown, 5G costs

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc forecast annual profit below expectations on Tuesday, as the pandemic-led boom in wireless customer growth fizzles out and the company makes heavy investments in 5G technology. Verizon, once an industry leader in postpaid customers, lost subscribers last year to its fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile that offered more affordable plans or had better 5G networks. Aggressive offers and trade-in deals fueled some growth for Verizon during the holiday season, bringing in 217,000 net new monthly bill-paying subscribers in the fourth quarter.

  • Pakistan’s energy minister sought to downplay a power outage that left 220 million people without power

    Millions of people in Pakistan were plunged into darkness today (Jan. 23) due to a failure of the national grid.

  • In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

    However, it could take months or years for their delivery.

  • Bethune-Cookman saw Ed Reed as the next ‘Coach Prime’ — then got too scared to find out | Opinion

    The Ed Reed/Bethune-Cookman mess is the school’s fault

  • Khanna: Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent debt crisis

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) suggested on Monday that President Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent a crisis over the debt ceiling. “I think we’re going to have a rocky time,” Khanna told Bloomberg News. “It’s not great for the political system, but at the end of the day I don’t think the United…

  • New York’s financial regulator takes aim at firms co-mingling crypto funds

    New York’s chief financial regulator is set to release new guidance on Monday dictating that companies separate customers' crypto assets from their own, after alleged co-mingling of funds at collapsed crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research led to hefty losses for clients. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), which leads one of the few state agencies with a regulatory system in place for cryptocurrency companies, will also stipulate that state-regulated companies disclose to customers how they account for clients' digital currency.

  • AT&T Throws Off Cash as Earnings Top Expectations

    AT&T ‘s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates. For AT&T (ticker: T), the driver this earnings season is free cash flow. AT&T set the 2023 forecast at $16 billion or more, matching estimates of $16.2 billion.

  • New statement suggests more patients may benefit from surgery for pulmonary embolism

    For release 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 Statement Highlights: A new American Heart Association scientific statement presents evidence that more high-risk patients with pulmonary embolism (PE) may benefit from surgical...

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind

    Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, moving up two spots after Temple knocked off No. 1 Houston over the weekend.

  • NFL playoffs schedule, television information: How to watch AFC, NFC Championship Games

    The NFL playoffs have now reached the final four, with the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Here's the game schedule.

  • ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries

    VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. "However, ASML’s structural prospects remain unchanged," they said in a note. CEO Peter Wennink said that although the economic outlook for 2023 is clouded by worries over the economy and growing semiconductor inventories, customers also see conditions improving toward the end of the year and China's economy recovering after the end of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Fantasy Football: Two stars to fade (and one trend to buy in on) in 2023

    Which players are the fantasy football crew looking to avoid in the 2023 draft season?

  • China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

    As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand. The backbone of the “smart terminal” at the Tianjin Port, east of Beijing, is a data network built by Huawei, which is reinventing itself as a supplier for self-driving cars, factories and other industries it hopes will be less vulnerable to Washington's worsening feud with Beijing over technology and security.

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. While cars of the past 20 years have gained touchscreens and have plenty of engine- and safety-related computing power, those software features are largely stuck in time once the car rolls off the assembly line.

  • Trump’s SC campaign event closes State House, most of its grounds to the public

    Access to the S.C. State House complex will be limited to the east side of the State House grounds only (Sumter Street side), which will only be accessible via Sumter Street, the state Department of Public Safety said.

  • This Is Fine: NASA Pauses Attempts to Fix Lucy's Pesky Solar Array

    NASA is taking a break from attempts to unfurl a finicky solar array on the Lucy spacecraft, claiming that the probe is too cold and that efforts at deploying the array could be more fruitful when Lucy is closer to the Sun in December 2024.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeals by ex-Deutsche Bank traders convicted of 'spoofing'

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals by two former Deutsche Bank AG commodities traders convicted of manipulating precious metals prices by placing "spoof" orders. The court denied petitions by James Vorley and Cedric Chanu, who were each sentenced to just over a year in prison after being found guilty of wire fraud for spoofing, or placing orders with the intent to cancel them before trades are executed. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the convictions last July, saying that "spoofing of this kind falls under the wire fraud prohibition."

  • Brazil and Argentina are laying the groundwork for a Latin American currency to rival the US dollar

    The presidents of Brazil and Argentina are considering creating a common Latin American currency.

  • More San Francisco tech companies announce layoffs

    More San Francisco-based companies have joined their tech peers in announcing layoffs. Cloud-computing company PagerDuty said on Tuesday that it is reallocating certain roles, realigning teams and "rationalizing the company’s real estate footprint" in a 7% reduction in employee headcount. The SaaS incident response platform has roughly 125 employees of its 950-person total workforce in the city, according to San Francisco Business Times research.