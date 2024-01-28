I can’t believe how good the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new display is

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

In my years of reviewing and using Samsung phones, I’ve come to expect top-notch displays from them. Samsung’s Galaxy flagships have some of the sharpest and brightest screens, and the same was expected from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

When the smartphone launched last week, I was looking forward to the new Galaxy AI features and the 5x optical zoom. But in my four days of using the Galaxy S4 Ultra, its the display that took me by surprise – for good reason.

What’s new with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s screen?

The iPhone 15 Pro (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra with their screens off Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The 2024 Samsung flagship uses a new Corning product called Gorilla Armor, which is an enhanced version of Gorilla Glass. It features better durability and scratch resistance. According to the company, Gorilla Armor improves both scratch and drop resistance. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display is now scratch-resistant by “over four times” and drop-resistant by “up to three times” when compared to “competitive aluminosilicate cover classes,” which is a vague term and not a direct comparison to the Gorilla Glass lineup.

However, these are welcome changes because I don’t like having a screen protector, and scratches appear on your screen over time with regular wear and tear. But you are unlikely to notice these two improvements in the initial few days. The major upgrade comes in the form of an “optical experience.” Gorilla Armor’s surface reflection has been lowered by “up to 75%,” which improves the visibility of the screen in harsh lighting.

This is a fantastic display

The iPhone 15 Pro (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra with their screens on Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Going beyond the arbitrary numbers, the reduction in reflectance is one of the biggest improvements in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in my opinion. In my time with the device, the lowered reflectance has enhanced my reading and content consumption experience – both indoors and outdoors.

It’s rare to get some sun in Delhi on winter mornings, but when it’s there, I like to sit and read on my balcony. Usually, I need to adjust the angle of my phone and wipe the screen to get a readable experience. But with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I could read without adjusting the display angle. It’s a similar situation indoors in harsh lighting that makes it more comfortable to read while relaxing on the sofa.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (up) and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (down).

Galaxy S24 Ultra (up) and Pixel 8 Pro (down).

As can be seen in the above images, when compared to the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display fares better in direct sunlight. It might seem like the angle was different, so I switched them around. In both cases, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display had better visibility.

Due to the lower reflectance on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you get a better content consumption experience. I read and watched content at the exact same angle on all three phones one by one, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra was the most comfortable of all of them. I didn’t find myself adjusting the angle of my phone for the best visibility.

In my experience, the improved anti-reflectivity of Gorilla Armor also makes the blacks look better without affecting the color vibrancy. You still get the same big, sharp screen with a 1440p resolution, plus an improved 2,600 nits peak brightness. At maximum brightness on all three phones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was the most legible.

Samsung and Corning killed it

The Google Pixel 8 Pro (from left), Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 15 Pro Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

During a roundtable, I asked John Baybe, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Consumer Electronics at Corning, whether the better anti-reflectance is built into the Gorilla Armor or if it’s a separate coating like before. “It’s a coating technology,” he replied.

With it being a coating, I have my doubts about how long it would last. However, Baybe said that it is supposed to last the “lifetime of the device.” Only time will tell how the new anti-reflective coating fares in the long run on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But,at least right now, it makes the Samsung flagship one of a kind.

