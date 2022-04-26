‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors, friends devastated after couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double murder-suicide that has devastated neighbors and friends.

Detectives have been at the home on Princess Gate Boulevard throughout the morning.

Friends and neighbors are remembering the couple killed.

“They were very kind people,” said Linda Lubitz, a neighbor.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of those involved.

Investigators said the victims’ 17-year-old son was inside the house at the time of the shooting. He crawled out of the window to get to safety.

Terri Riley has known the family for more than a decade.

“I just, I can’t believe it. Just can’t believe it,” she said. “They were very sweet people.”

According to investigators, two people were killed by a family friend who was staying with them.

Detectives said the person then used the gun to commit suicide.

“No good deed goes unpunished and the reason I said that is because they had taken somebody in out of the goodness of their heart,” Lubitz said.

Riley said the community lost two wonderful people.

“Very, very caring people just always helped everybody,” Riley said.

The agency said this appears to be an isolated incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

