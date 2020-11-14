AT&T Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel Savings Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Save on AT&T Wireless phone deals at the early Black Friday sale, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy S20 & Pixel 5 sales
Here’s our comparison of all the best early AT&T phone deals for Black Friday, featuring sales on Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy phones, & Apple iPhones. Check out the full range of deals listed below.
Best AT&T Galaxy & Pixel Phone Deals:
Save up to $700 off on Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy Note20 smartphones at AT&T
Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
Best AT&T iPhone Deals:
Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
New and existing customers get the iPhone 12 for $100 at AT&T
Save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max at AT&T - new and existing AT&T customers can save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in, eligible upgrade, or installment plan options
Save up to 50% off the iPhone 11 at AT&T - reduce monthly payments by $5/month when you trade in a qualifying smartphone.
Save up to $800 on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max at AT&T - Get up to $800 off when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line
Save up to 62% on the iPhone SE at AT&T - also available for $0/month with eligible trade ins
Save up to $800 on the iPhone XR at AT&T - Get up to $800 off when you add a new line or upgrade an existing line
Save on the iPhone XS Max at AT&T - available in silver, rose gold, and space gray, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max boasts a Super Retina display an 12MP dual-camera system
Best AT&T Apple Watch & iPad Deals:
Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T - check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
Save up to $250 on the Apple Watch 4 at AT&T - check live prices on Apple Watch 4 44mm and 40mm case sizes with loop bands, sport bands, and milanese loop bands
Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T - check the latest deals on 44mm and 40mm case sizes for both the GPS + Cellular and GPS models
Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch 6 at AT&T - check out deals on the series 6 40mm, 44mm & Nike models
Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch SE at AT&T - check out deals on the Apple Watch SE including 40mm & 44mm models
Save on the Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini at AT&T - check out deals on the latest models including the iPad Air 2020 and the iPad 8th generation
More AT&T Deals:
Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com - check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare hundreds more live deals at the moment. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
AT&T offers deals that include some of the latest smartphones in the market. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for both new and existing customers with AT&T Wireless plans. Phone deals are also available for other flagship models including the Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20, and Google Pixel 5 and 4a. There are also options for budget devices including the Samsung Galaxy A11, iPhone SE, and Motorola one 5G.
