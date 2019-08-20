T Boone Pickens' BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter

BP Capital Fund Advisors, the investment firm founded by legendary oil tycoon T Boone Pickens (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed five new holdings in its second-quarter portfolio, which was released last week.

The guru's Texas-based firm, which transitioned to a family office structure last year, operates two energy-focused mutual funds. When picking stocks, the portfolio managers look for companies that will benefit from the changing landscape of the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Based on these criteria, BP Capital established positions in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A), TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the quarter.

Valero Energy

After selling out of Valero in second-quarter 2018, the firm opened a new 29,650-share holding, giving it 1.87% space in the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $82.55 per share during the quarter.

The San Antonio, Texas-based oil refiner has a $32.7 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $78.92 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-book ratio of 1.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued.

GuruFocus rated Valero's financial strength 6.4 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately $1 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level as a result of adequate interest coverage. In addition, the robust Altman Z-Score of 4 indicates the company is in good financial health.

The company's profitability and growth did not fare as well, scoring a 3 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is expanding, it still underperforms over half of its competitors. Valero is supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, which implies stable operating conditions, and a business predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 1.1% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Valero, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has the largest stake with 1.45% of outstanding shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) also established positions during the quarter, while Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their holdings. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) is also a shareholder.

Exxon Mobil

Having previously exited a position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter of 2013, the firm entered a new 20,250-share holding. The trade had an impact of 1.14% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.42 per share.

The oil and gas company, which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, has a market cap of $292.67 billion; its shares were trading around $68.90 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-book ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued.

Exxon Mobil's financial strength was rated 6.3 out of 10 by GuruFocus, driven by comfortable interest coverage and a robust Altman Z-Score of 3.64, which suggests the company is in good standing financially.

The company's profitability and growth scored a 4 out of 10 rating on the back of a declining operating margin, returns that outperform at least half of industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. In addition, Exxon has recorded a decline in revenue per share for the past five years. It also has a one-star business predictability rank.