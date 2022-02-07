T. Boone Pickens’ hunter’s paradise ranch in the Texas Panhandle $50 million cheaper
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
In this article:
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
T. Boone Pickens
American financier; Chairman, BP Capital Management (1928-2019)
The asking price for the nearly 65,000-acre ranch in the Texas Panhandle once owned by oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens has been reduced again.
The ranch, which is 85 miles northeast of Amarillo, is now listed for $170 after a $50 million price drop.
Mesa Vista Ranch includes a massive lodge with more than 25,000 interior square feet, a 6,000-square-foot family house, a two-story gate house, a gun and hunting gear storage facility, a chapel, and 10,000 square feet of porches and patio areas.
An 11,500-square-foot lake house includes a front door originally attached to Bing Crosby’s Hollywood home, according to the listing.
The ranch comes with rolling stock, equipment, pickup trucks, hunting vehicles, farming equipment, furnishings and 40 bird dogs.
In the market for a much smaller piece of the Panhandle ranch? A 15,700-square foot portion on the east side of the ranch is available as a separate option for $20 million.
The 64,672-acre ranch was originally listed for $250 million 2017. Pickens died in 2019 at age 91. He first purchased nearly 3,000 acres in Roberts County in 1971 and gradually purchased the surrounding 64,000 acres.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A gladiator arena recently found in the Swiss town Kaiseraugst in December 2021 may be the youngest Roman amphitheaters ever recorded. The post Roman Gladiator Arena Found in Switzerland May Be Last Ever Built appeared first on Nerdist.
WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Dear MarketWatch, I am a 51-year-old married woman and planning to semi-retire at 62 and fully retire at 65. My husband and I are starting to think about places that we would consider retiring to and then visiting many of them over the next 10 years.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara stands accused of battery causing significant bodily harm. As if often the case for any incidents of this nature that occur in public places, video evidence exists. According to the police report, posted by Nick Underhill, Darnell Greene was attacked by a group of people near a bank of elevators [more]
Just how far down does everything go? This video shows the deepest structures both natural and man-made that go way below the surface. The post Dive into the Deepest Structures on Earth appeared first on Nerdist.
Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with the major indexes falling off a cliff in the final hour of the session , reflecting uncertainty ahead of key U.S. inflation data later this week.The Dow finished exactly flat, while the S&P fell slightly and the Nasdaq closed down more than half a percent.Adam Coons, a portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management, said that while he thinks inflation has peaked, Thursday's Consumer Price Index data is still very much in focus for investors."It's going to be a lot like like the jobs number, where if it surprises to the upside, then I think we'll see a market decline because that's going to further push this narrative that the Fed's going to be more aggressive than maybe what some think... If we see the CPI number decline, I think markets overall will brush it off."Shares of Facebook owner Meta Platforms fell again, finishing down more than five percent, adding to losses after its bleak forecast last week and a market cap loss of more than $200 billion.Peloton soared nearly 21% following reports that Amazon and Nike are exploring potential buyout offers for the exercise bike maker, though several analysts wondered if it was a good fit for either company. Shares of Tyson Foods also popped after the meatpacker's first-quarter profit nearly doubled and surged past estimates on the back of higher prices.Finally, Spirit Airlines jumped after announcing plans to join Frontier Group to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline in a $2.9 billion tie-up, lifting the S&P's Airlines Index.