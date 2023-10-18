‘I can’t breathe’: Pathologist stands by official cause of death as Manny Ellis trial continues
“I can’t breathe,” were the last words from Manuel Ellis before his death.
And it’s part of the testimony going on Tuesday in the trial of three Tacoma police officers.
On Tuesday, a prosecution expert in forensic audio testified. The judge ruled earlier in the day the expert could introduce a transcript, featuring the last words from Ellis " I can’t breathe.”
Ellis died in a violent arrest, where officers were recorded on top of him and beating him.
Two officers face murder charges, and a third, manslaughter.
The defense points to the role drugs may have played but a pathologist said he stands by the official cause of death - oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint.
We’ve had a camera in the courtroom each day of the trial. it’s three weeks old and counting.