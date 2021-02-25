‘I can’t buy food’: As Cuba’s economy worsens, desperate rafters risk their lives at sea

Mario J. Pentón
·4 min read

Marisol Monteagudo’s son gave her a kiss goodbye as he headed out the door to spend a night out with friends in Cuba’s Isla de la Juventud.

What he didn’t tell her: That instead of grabbing a drink or watching a movie, they were planning to board a flimsy raft en route to Mexico.

That was three months ago. She hasn’t heard from him since.

“Only a mother can understand this pain,” Monteagudo, 62, said. “I know my son is alive. I just hope someone helps me find him.”

In recent months, U.S. Coast Guard officials have detected a new uptick in Cuban rafters, with the number intercepted at sea in the fiscal year that started in October already surpassing the total for the previous 12 months.

Though still vastly lower than previous surges, the recent increase has sparked concern that as economic and humanitarian conditions in Cuba worsen, more will risk their lives at sea. U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposal to transform the immigration system is also believed to be a driving factor.

“It’s a combination of the rising desperation of a good part of the Cuban population over deteriorating life conditions, as well as the illusion of getting to the United States under a president who is more tolerant of undocumented immigrants,” said Jorge Duany, director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University.

According to U.S. Coast Guard figures, more than 100 Cubans have been caught at sea in the last five months, compared to 49 in all of the 2020 fiscal year.

Those rescued in recent weeks include three Cubans stranded on an island in the Bahamas for 33 days, surviving off of coconuts, rats, conch and snails. On Tuesday, authorities announced they’d rescued six men and two pregnant women aboard a raft made of Styrofoam and metal rods and apparently powered by a car engine.

“I threw myself into the sea because it’s not possible to live like this anymore,” said Beatriz, 28, who the Coast Guard found on a raft near Key West in January. “There’s nothing in the stores and with what I earn, I can’t buy food for my daughters.”

The mother of two daughters said she boarded a raft with eight neighbors after receiving a WhatsApp message indicating the new U.S. president would allow Cubans to enter.

After being returned, Cuban authorities told her she’d be fined 10,000 pesos - the equivalent of $416 - if she tried to flee again, said Beatriz, who asked only to be identified by her first name for fear of reprisal. On a recent afternoon, she said state security officials showed up to ask the neighborhood “Revolutionary Defense Committee” about her behavior.

“It’s as bad here as it has ever been,” she said.

Cuba is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The nation’s GDP contracted 11% last year as the nation closed its borders to international travelers and tourism plummeted as a result of the pandemic. New economic reforms designed to boost the ailing economy have increased inflation. Many Cubans now wait in long lines to buy increasingly sparse supplies of basic goods like food.

Ramón Saúl Sánchez, a Cuban exile who for decades has helped the “balseros,” described the current situation as “an exodus in slow motion that each day is more visible.”

He said Coast Guard figures don’t convey the full magnitude of the situation, since those who arrive go undetected, living as undocumented residents.

In 2017, the Obama administration ended the so-called “wet foot, dry foot” policy granting residency to Cubans who reached U.S. soil. The vast majority of those caught at sea are now returned, except those who can prove a well-founded fear of persecution.

“Those who reach land hide like any other undocumented migrant,” Sánchez said. “What is happening should send an alarm signal about Cuba’s situation.”

Duany said that “for the moment” he doesn’t expect to see a rise like that seen in 1994, when 35,000 people fled after Fidel Castro announced that anyone who wanted to leave could go, or in the lead-up to the end of “wet foot, dry foot.”

“The regime in Havana probably wouldn’t allow the flight of thousands of people without U.S. visas,” he said. “And Washington wouldn’t accept their arrival.”

For Monteagudo, the long days since her 32-year-old son’s departure have been marked by worry and futile efforts to locate her son, Yerandy Paz. His girlfriend has written to U.S. and Cuban authorities asking for their help in finding him.

“A mother will always wait,” Monteagudo said. “Gold and dollars are are worth nothing if you don’t have family and life.”

Recommended Stories

  • Diplomatic doses: Israel shares vaccines with allied nations

    After jumping out to a quick start in its vaccination campaign, Israel announced Tuesday that it has decided to share a small surplus of its coronavirus vaccines with several friendly countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to share the vaccines with his diplomatic partners comes at a time when Israel has come under international criticism for not providing significant quantities to the Palestinians. Netanyahu’s move is the latest illustration of how coronavirus vaccines have emerged as a kind of diplomatic currency, with countries that have the medicines using their supplies for political gain.

  • ‘Too early to say’ when B-52 engine contract will be awarded

    Companies are still moving through the process of furnishing the government with additional information about their proposals.

  • Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature

    An expected dash by big corporations for offsets to meet their climate targets has prompted financial exchanges to launch carbon futures contracts to capitalise on what could be a multi-billion dollar market. Carbon offsets, generated by emissions reduction projects, such as tree planting or shifts to less polluting fuels, have struggled for years to gain credibility, but as climate action has become urgent, their market is expected to grow to as much as $50 billion by 2030. Among the major corporations that say they expect to use them to compensate for any emissions they cannot cut from their operations and products are Unilever, EasyJet, Royal Dutch Shell and BP, which all have climate targets.

  • U.S. lawmakers should pass the Equality Act and give LGBTQ Americans overdue protections | Opinion

    For defenders of equity and human dignity, it’s been a good couple of weeks. And this week, Congress can — and should — make further progress.

  • State OKs Nestlé plan to tap 1 million gallons a day from Florida spring for bottled water

    LIVE OAK — In the face of stark opposition from environmentalists, a state water board on Tuesday unanimously approved “with protest” Nestlé’s bid to pump one million gallons daily for its bottled water business from one of the treasured natural springs along the Santa Fe River in north-central Florida.

  • White supremacist presence within military ‘detailed in new Pentagon report’

    Service members bragged about their neo-Nazi ties in online forums

  • Hyten wants a greater ‘focus’ with cruise missile defense

    To defend the homeland against cruise missiles, the strategy should be to focus on the location of enemy platforms, Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

  • The latest Apple iPad Air is our all-time favorite tablet—and it's on sale now

    Snag an Apple iPad Air for less at Amazon with this limited-time discount—find the savings here.

  • They were filming a movie in Haiti. Then they got kidnapped.

    The gambit was almost as impossible as any in the film “Ocean’s Eleven”: The white Toyota Hilux pickup with dark tinted windows, an official government license plate and four heavily armed bandits inside accelerated quickly, weaving in and out of traffic as it rammed vehicles and tried to run them off the road.

  • China approves two more domestic COVID-19 vaccines for public use

    China's medical products regulator said on Thursday that it had approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for public use, raising the number of domestically produced vaccines that can be used in China to four. The two newly cleared vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). They join a vaccine from Sinovac Biotech approved earlier this month, and another from Sinopharm's Beijing unit approved last year.

  • Dutch officials report record catch of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine

    Customs authorities in Germany and Belgium have seized a record haul of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine destined for the Netherlands in two raids this month, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday. The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly 600 million euros ($730 million), the prosecutors said, making it the biggest seizure of cocaine headed for the Netherlands. In Hamburg, Germany, 16.17 tonnes of cocaine were found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler which had arrived on a container ship from Paraguay.

  • CPAC 2021 - live: Haley excluded after Trump fallout as poll finds most Republicans believe election ‘invalid’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Arizona man accused of faking his own kidnapping to get out of going to work

    It was supposed to be the perfect ruse to get out of work, but it ended up with a week-long police investigation and the prospect of jail time. Brandon Soules, a 19-year-old man from Arizona, has been accused of faking his own kidnapping - including binding his own wrists, gagging himself and inventing a story about assailants searching for hidden treasure in the desert - all so he didn’t have to turn up to his job at a tyre shop. Police in Coolidge, a city of about 13,000 people, south east of Phoenix were called at 5:25pm on February 10 to reports of an injured man lying near some train tracks. They found Mr Soules with his hands bound behind his back with a belt and a bandana stuffed in his mouth. According to a statement released by the local police, Mr Soules said that two masked men kidnapped him, hit his head, knocking him unconscious, and drove him around in a vehicle before they left him in the area he was found. He claimed he was targeted because his father had a large amount of money hidden throughout the desert, the New York Times reported.

  • U.S. moves to speed up releases of unaccompanied migrant children

    The U.S. government is taking new steps to speed up releases of unaccompanied children to parents or other sponsors as the Biden administration grapples with a growing number of underage migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, earlier this month reversed a policy put in place by former Republican President Donald Trump that allowed U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrant children caught at the border without their parents. In January, U.S. Border Patrol caught 7,300 unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally, the highest number of arrests in the month of January in at least a decade and up from 4,500 a month earlier.

  • Man denied COVID vaccine due to immigration status. Now, Texas clinic is apologizing

    “I think this is something that should not have happened.”

  • Rochester officers filmed suffocating Daniel Prude won't face charges

    Seven police officers suspended last year after putting a mesh hood on Daniel Prude until he lost consciousness will not face criminal charges following a grand jury vote, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday. The big picture: Police Chief La'Ron Singletary was fired following Prude's death in Rochester, New York, which sparked dozens of nightly protests last September in the wake of a national reckoning in response to the deaths of Black men and women during police encounters. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be devastated and disappointed, we have to respect this decision," James said in a statement."The current laws on deadly force have created a system that utterly and abjectly failed Mr. Prude and so many others before him. Serious reform is needed, not only at the Rochester Police Department, but to our criminal justice system as a whole."Details: Prude's autopsy report characterized his death as a homicide, arising from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," Rochester First reported at the time. PCP was listed as a contributing factor to his death by a county medical examiner, the AP reports. The officers' lawyers said they "were strictly following their training that night, employing a restraining technique known as 'segmenting,'" per AP. They claim that Prude’s reported use of PCP served as the "root cause" of his death.Law enforcement was called after Prude experienced a mental health crisis, his brother told reporters at the time and James repeated on Tuesday.What to watch: “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are aware that a grand jury empaneled by the New York State Attorney General’s Office has concluded its investigation of the various officers of the Rochester Police Department who encountered Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, and determined that no charges would be filed," the Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday."We intend to review the comprehensive report issued by the New York State Attorney General, as well as any other relevant materials, and will determine whether any further federal response is warranted.” More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Easy 30-Minute Beef Stroganoff

    From the buttery noodles to the melt-in-your-mouth beef tenderloin, there’s nothing not to love about unapologetically rich and creamy beef stroganoff. We’ve streamlined the classic dish so that it’s impossibly...

  • Alexei Navalny leads Russians in a historic battle against arbitrary rule, with words echoing Catherine the Great

    Women form a human chain on Feb. 14 in central Moscow to support jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia Navalnaya and other political prisoners. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesTens of thousands of young Russians are protesting the leadership of Vladimir Putin nationwide in freezing temperatures. Thousands have been arrested. Central to these well-organized protests is Russia’s opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. His courageous actions and words have inspired demonstrators to believe that they can change Russia. As a scholar of Catherine the Great and the literature of Russia’s noble writers who served the empire, I pay attention to language. Navalny uses some historically powerful words that speak to all Russians about the illegitimacy of their leaders and government. A normal country A lawyer, Navalny became a prominent regime critic a decade ago, when he created the Anti-Corruption Foundation and ran for mayor of Moscow. Funded by Russian donors, his national foundation collects stories of government corruption and produces YouTube videos that document, with drone footage, the secret luxury properties of government officials. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a district court hearing in Moscow on Feb. 20. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Navalny is not a Moscow flash in the pan. Members of his team have built a presence in about 50 cities using their political party, Russia of the Future. He has suffered multiple arrests, convictions and physical attacks. Navalny’s “smart” voting platform recommended that candidates unite opposition votes last year against Putin’s United Russia party, which lost seats in Moscow, Khabarovsk, Tomsk and Novosibirsk. Putin’s party faces further losses and delegitimization in parliamentary elections in September. Last summer, Navalny was poisoned in an apparent assassination attempt, and the Russian government allowed him to be evacuated to a German hospital, where he recovered. One of his YouTube videos featured what he said was a member of the Kremlin’s security agency, the FSB, confessing that the agency poisoned Navalny. Supporters live-streamed his return to Moscow and arrest on Jan. 17. Sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Jan. 22, Navalny made a courtroom speech that mocked the “performance” of justice. “This is what happens when lawlessness and arbitrary power become the essence of a political system, and it is horrifying,” he said. “But it is even worse when lawlessness and arbitrary power pose as state prosecutors and dress up in judges’ robes. It is the duty of every person not to submit to you or such laws.” Interrupted by the judge, Navalny repeated these sentences. In that statement, Navalny used the term “proizvol,” a word that means arbitrary power, and is often translated as tyranny. Russians have used this word for centuries to describe the abuse of power at all levels of government and society. Like Soviet dissidents before him, Navalny is demanding that the government uphold its own laws. Navalny concluded with a call for “normal justice, normal relations, participation in elections, participation in the distribution of national wealth.” Navalny echoes Russians’ historical wish: to live in a normal European country governed by the rule of law. Empress Catherine the Great – a German – first expressed this enlightened goal in her “Instruction” to her Legislative Commission as it began to review Russia’s laws in 1767: “Russia is a European nation.” A video made and narrated by Navalny exposes the extravagant palace constructed for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Civil society Navalny’s ideas, his YouTube channel, his foundation and his political party embody one of the most powerful political concepts to arise in the past few decades. Since the 1990s, philosophers such as Michael Walzer have revived the notion of “civil society” to empower citizen democracy in Eastern Europe and Russia. In this approach to society, nongovernmental organizations such as churches, clubs, unions, neighborhoods, foundations and political parties bring people together. They create civic networks that can check the power of government and promote the greater good. These nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups in Russia were initially funded in the 1990s by the United States, the European Union and the philanthropist George Soros. Putin branded these organizations as foreign agents after massive demonstrations against his reelection in 2012 amid reports of election fraud by independent Russian election monitors. Western notions of civil society resonated in Russia because civic duty has been essential to Russian culture for centuries. Duty to the public good was the lifeblood of the Russian nobility – and authors like Tolstoy, top left, and Turgenev, second from left on bottom row, exemplified that ideal in their novels, which are studied by Russian students today. Imagno/Hulton Archive via Getty Images In 1767, during the Scottish Enlightenment, Adam Ferguson published “An Essay on the History of Civil Society” to promote an idea going back to the Greeks. Ferguson wrote that in a civil society, the social, political and military elites had a civic duty to the greater common good. His great fear was that elites were too corrupted by privilege to do their duty. Nineteenth-century philosophers such as Hegel recast Ferguson’s work and transmitted their ideas to the Russian intelligentsia. The notion of a duty to the public good was the lifeblood of the Russian nobility, who were compelled to serve in the military or civil service and ran the Russian empire. A post-Putin Russia? Nobles like the writers Tolstoy, Dostoevsky and Turgenev exemplified those civic ideals in their novels - the novels that students in Russia read today to pass their Unified State Exams. Brought up on new and old notions of civil society, young people understand when Navalny says that his movement is not about him, but about them and their future. The Russian government playbook has been to exile major dissidents abroad and delegitimize them]. But Navalny heroically returned to his country after the government’s assassination attempt, even knowing that he faced certain arrest and prison, and possibly death. His team has used his palpable bravery to mobilize demonstrators in some 150 cities throughout Russia. The demonstrators were equally motivated by Navalny’s release, two days after his return, of the bombshell two-hour video “A Palace for Putin: The History of the Largest Bribe.” It documents Putin’s decades-old network of elite bagmen, his expensive mistresses and his luxury tastes for US$850 Italian gilded toilet brushes – which became a new protest symbol. An existential challenge to Putin’s legitimacy, the video has over 110 million views. As Russians prepare for parliamentary elections in September, they sense that historic change may once again be possible – with the potential for a more democratic future. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hilde Hoogenboom, Arizona State University. Read more:Navalny returns to Russia and brings anti-Putin politics with himHow Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning Hilde Hoogenboom receives funding from The Melikian Center for Russian, Eurasian and East European Studies at Arizona State University, the National Humanities Center, and the Title VIII Research Scholar Program (U.S. Department of State, American Councils for International Education).

  • Missing California woman found dead below Grand Canyon lookout, officials say

    The body was found 300 feet below a popular overlook, park officials say.

  • Yankees' Brett Gardner on return: 'I was never shy about my desire to finish my career here'

    The Yankees didn’t officially announce Brett Gardner’s new contract until this past Tuesday, but a return to pinstripes always seemed to be the most likely outcome for 37-year-old outfielder.