AT&T celebrates Valentine’s Day with deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 and more

Andrew Chen

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and AT&T Wireless is celebrating the romantic holiday with great deals on smartphones and watches.

Both new and existing customers can get their hands on a new smartphone like Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G** for $10 per month. Also, take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free deals on new Samsung Galaxy Watch*** devices.

Save with AT&T Wireless This Valentine’s Day

AT&T Wireless is offering four great deals this Valentine’s Day with options to upgrade to a new phone with a low monthly payment or get yourself a new smartwatch and get another for free to give to your significant other.

Get Samsung Galaxy 20 FE 5G for $10 per Month

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Credit: Samsung

If you’re more of an Android aficionado, here’s the deal for you: pay $10 per month for a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Again, no trade-in is required, and this deal is open to new and existing customers, so everyone is invited to the party.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G brought huge improvements to photography with Samsung’s smartphones. Packing the largest dual pixel sensor to date, the S20 features a night mode for very low-light scenarios, and a Super Zoom that allows for 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom. It also has a 120 Hz screen, which is twice as fast as most other cellphones and results in silky-smooth scrolling.

Shop This Samsung Galaxy 20 FE 5G Deal at AT&T**

Samsung Galaxy Watch
Credit: Samsung

Buy One Samsung Galaxy Watch, Get One Free

Are you still shopping for a great Valentine’s Day gift? How about a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch device? Get yourself a snazzy new smartwatch, and AT&T will give you a second one at no additional cost.

Some smartwatches have a tendency to look like small TVs on your wrist, but Samsung has done a great job of cramming all the modern tech of a smartwatch into a more traditional-looking chassis. And with so many different watch faces and straps to choose from, you can find one to suit your style.

Shop This Samsung Galaxy Watch Deal at AT&T***

More About AT&T Wireless

woman opening up present
Credit: Canva

With almost $145 billion invested into improving its network in the last five years, AT&T lays claim to having the fastest nationwide 5G network, with super-fast and reliable 1-GIG internet.

AT&T Wireless offers multiple flexible unlimited plans that you can mix and match to suit every member of your family, including the AT&T Ultimate Elite* plan that comes with access to premium streaming service HBO Max.

All AT&T Wireless unlimited plans come with 5G at no additional cost, and new plans, phones, and accessories can be purchased quickly and easily online.

Frequent deals on the latest and greatest devices can be found on the AT&T website, including exclusive savings for military, veterans, teachers, first responders, nurses, and physicians.

* After 100GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy

**Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $10/mo.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $10/mo. for 30 mos. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement with eligible wireless. OR get it for $5/mo. when you trade in a qualifying smartphone.

5G req’s compatible plan. May not be in your area. See att.com/5Gforyou for 5G coverage details.

Limited time offer.

You’ll need to:

  • Purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on a qualifying installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $30 activation/upgrade fee.

  • Pay taxes on the full retail price up front.

  • Activate or maintain postpaid unlimited wireless service (min. $75/mo. for new unlimited customers before discounts.). AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.
    For additional savings: trade-in an eligible smartphone in good working condition with a minimum trade-in value of $35 within 30 days of activation.

After that you’ll get:

  • Up to $400 in bill credits on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments—sweet!

  • And if you traded in an eligible smartphone, you’ll get up to $150 in additional bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.

Important notes:

  • Credits start within 3 bills. Trade-in credits, if any, start within 3 bills after trade-in is completed. You will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.

  • Requires a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement (30-mo. term at up to $23.34/mo.) Other installment options may be available and vary by location.

  • $0 down for well-qualified customers only, or down payment may be required and depends on a variety of factors.

  • If you cancel wireless service, your credits will end and you’ll owe the installment agreement balance of up to $700.

  • If you cancel service on any other line on your account within 90 days of activating a new line under this offer, device credits will stop. If buying on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, customer is responsible and will not receive any credits for an additional $5/mo. for the Next Up upgrade feature.

Business customers:

  • As long as you have a qualified Business Agreement for Corporate Responsibility User line of service, you can also buy on an Equipment Installment Plan (24-mo. at up to $29.17/mo. or 36-mo. at up to $19.45/mo.) and credits are applied over term of installment agreement.
    You’ll need a qualified wireless plan (minimum $60/mo. for new AT&T Mobile Share Plus for Business plan before discount), but do not need an unlimited plan. Other qual. plans available. Existing customers can add to eligible current plans.

Eligible Devices:

  • Eligible Purchased Smartphones

    • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB (priced up to $700)

  • Eligible Trade-in Smartphones:

    • Minimum trade-in value must be $35 after device condition questions have been answered

    • Eligible devices:

      • Apple: iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

      • Samsung: Galaxy A50, A8+, Note8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Duos, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E

      • Google: Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL

      • LG: G8 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ

      • Motorola: Z4

      • Other: RED Hydrogen One, Razer 2, OnePlus 5

Important notes:

  • See com/unlimited for current unlimited plans. Retired unlimited plans may also qualify (excluding prepaid, session-based, and Data Unlimited at $45/mo. plans). Speed, usage & other restr’s apply. For plans available to business customers, see https://www.business.att.com/categories/mobile-rate-plans.html.

  • Trade-in, if any, does not relieve obligations under any AT&T installment agreement program or other AT&T Return and Exchange programs including recently-purchased device returns, Warranty, or Extended Warranty. Devices to be returned through these AT&T programs should not be traded in via this credit.

  • Optional trade-in: This is not an early upgrade program. Trade-in device may not be on existing installment plan.

  • If trade-in value of device is greater than the credit you are eligible for, you may receive a one-time trade-in credit (value via instant credit or promo card) in lieu of this bill credit. See com/tradein for terms.

  • To qualify for bill credits, wireless line must be on an installment agreement, and remain active & in good standing for 30 days.

  • Installment agreement starts when device is shipped.

  • To get all the credits, the discounted device must remain on installment agreement and you must keep eligible service for entire installment term.

  • If you upgrade or pay up/off the installment agreement on the discounted device early, your credits may cease.

  • You have 14 days to exchange or return the smartphone; a restocking fee of up to $55 may apply.

  • Pricing, promotions, programming, terms & restrictions subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice.

Get this phone starting at $15/mo.

Get the iPhone 11 128GB, iPhone SE 256GB, or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB for $15/mo. for 30 mos. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement with eligible wireless. Plus, get an additional $5/mo. off when you trade in a qualifying smartphone.

Limited time offer.

AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G may not be available in your area. For coverage details, see att.com/5Gforyou

You’ll need to:

  • Purchase an iPhone 11 128GB, or iPhone SE 256GB, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB on a qualifying installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $30 activation/upgrade fee.

  • Pay taxes on the full retail price up front.

  • Activate or maintain postpaid unlimited wireless service (min. $75/mo. for new unlimited customers before discounts.). AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

  • For additional savings: trade-in an eligible smartphone in good working condition with a minimum trade-in value of $35 within 30 days of activation.

After that you’ll get:

  • Up to $200 in bill credits on the iPhone 11 128GB, up to $320 in bill credits on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB, up to $100 in bill credits on the iPhone SE 256GB, applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments—sweet!

  • And if you traded in an eligible smartphone, you’ll get up to $150 in additional bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.

Important notes:

  • Credits start within 3 bills. Trade-in credits, if any, start within 3 bills after trade-in is completed. You will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.

  • Requires a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement (30-mo. term at up to $25.67/mo.) Other installment options may be available and vary by location.

  • $0 down for well-qualified customers only, or down payment may be required and depends on a variety of factors.

  • If you cancel wireless service, your credits will end and you’ll owe the installment agreement balance of up to $770.

  • If you cancel service on any other line on your account within 90 days of activating a new line under this offer, device credits will stop.

  • If buying on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, customer is responsible and will not receive any credits for an additional $5/mo. for the Next Up upgrade feature.

  • Credit card may be req’d (except MA, PA, ND).

Business customers:

  • As long as you have a qualified Business Agreement for Corporate Responsibility User line of service, you can also buy on an Equipment Installment Plan (24-mo. at up to $32.09/mo. or 36-mo. at up to $21.39/mo.) and credits are applied over term of installment agreement.
    You’ll need a qualified wireless plan (minimum $60/mo. for new AT&T Mobile Share Plus for Business plan before discount), but do not need an unlimited plan. Other qual. plans available. Existing customers can add to eligible current plans.

Eligible Devices:

  • Eligible Purchased Smartphones

    • iPhone 11 128GB (priced up to $650)

    • iPhone SE 256GB (priced up to $550)

    • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (price up to $770)

  • Eligible Trade-in Smartphones:

    • Minimum trade-in value must be $35 after device condition questions have been answered

    • Eligible devices:

      • Apple: iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd Gen)

      • Samsung: A11, A20, A20s, A30, A50, A50s, A51, A70, A8+, A9, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Duos, Galaxy S8+, Note5, Note8, A71, A71 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

      • Google: Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

      • LG: G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G8X ThinQ, K51, Stylo6, V35 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ 5G

      • Motorola: moto Z4 , moto razr

      • Other: RED Hydrogen One, ASUS ROG Phone2, Razer Phone, Razer 2, Huawei P20 Lite, Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro

Important notes:

  • See com/unlimited for current unlimited plans. Retired unlimited plans may also qualify (excluding prepaid, session-based, and Data Unlimited at $45/mo. plans). Speed, usage & other restr’s apply. For plans available to business customers, see https://www.business.att.com/categories/mobile-rate-plans.html. Trade-in, if any, does not relieve obligations under any AT&T installment agreement program or other AT&T Return and Exchange programs including recently-purchased device returns, Warranty, or Extended Warranty. Devices to be returned through these AT&T programs should not be traded in via this credit.

  • This is not an early upgrade program. Trade-in device may not be on existing installment plan.

  • If trade-in value of device is greater than the credit you are eligible for, you may receive a one-time trade-in credit (value via instant credit or promo card) in lieu of this bill credit. See com/tradein for terms.

  • To qualify for bill credits, wireless line must be on an installment agreement, and remain active & in good standing for 30 days.

  • Installment agreement starts when device is shipped.

  • To get all the credits, the discounted device must remain on installment agreement and you must keep eligible service for entire installment term.

  • If you upgrade or pay up/off the installment agreement on the discounted device early, your credits may cease.

  • You have 14 days to exchange or return the smartphone; a restocking fee of up to $55 may apply.

  • Pricing, promotions, programming, terms & restrictions subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice.

About AT&T Installment Plans

Compare your options and learn more about the AT&T Installment Plans.

Compare installment plan options

AT&T Installment Plan:

  • Early Upgrade Eligible: No.

  • Device installments: Sales price (less any down payment) is divided into 30 roughly equal monthly payments.

  • Finance charge: None (0% APR).

  • Down payment: May be required. Currently a percentage of the device cost ranging from 15% to 80% or a flat dollar amount that ranges from $200 to $1,400 (subject to change and could be higher).

  • Early payoff: You can pay off your installment plan early.

AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up:

  • Early Upgrade Eligible: Yes.

  • Device installments: Sales price (less any down payment) is divided into 30 roughly equal monthly payments.

  • AT&T Next Up upgrade feature: Separate $5.00 per month (does not apply toward the installment balance owed on your device).

  • Finance charge: None (0% APR).

  • Down payment: May be required. Currently a percentage of the device cost ranging from 15% to 80% or a flat dollar amount that ranges from $200 to $1,400 (subject to change and could be higher).

  • Trade-in and upgrade requirements: Pay at least 50% of device price. ($5.00 per month Next Up not applied to device price.) AT&T Next Up upgrade feature must be active at time of upgrade. Account must be in good standing and smartphone must be returned in good physical and fully functional condition. Must purchase a qualifying device on a qualifying installment plan with agreement and qualifying service. Eligibility and upgrade restrictions apply. See details below.

  • AT&T Next Up cancellation: You can cancel the Next Up upgrade feature at any time. See com/next and your Retail Installment Agreement for important details.

  • Prepaying to upgrade: You can pay a lump sum amount to reach 50% of the device price earlier in order to upgrade with eligible trade-in. Tell service representative or perform online.

  • Early payoff: You can pay off your installment plan early.

AT&T INSTALLMENT PLAN: Subject to credit approval. Avail. in select locations only. Plans subject to change and may be discontinued at any time. For smartphones only. Tax on sales price due at sale. Credit card may be req’d (except MA, PA, ND). Requires 0% APR 30-month installment agreement and eligible service. Divides sales price (less any down payment) into roughly equal monthly installments. $0 down: Well-qualified customers only. Limit as low as 1 smartphone at $0 down. Down payment: May be required and depends on a variety of factors. Down payment if required will be either 15% to 80% of device cost or a dollar amount currently ranging from $200 to $1400 (amount subject to change and may be higher). Examples (amounts approximate): $1099.99 sales price with $0 down is $36.67 per month; with $330 down (30%) is $25.67 per month; or with $600 down is $16.67 per month for 30 months. AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up: Price includes monthly smartphone installment payment and separate additional $5/month Next Up upgrade feature charge to be upgrade eligible with qualified trade in when 50% of device cost of the financed device is paid off. Upgrade requires a minimum of 30-90 days on installment depending on credit and other factors (subject to change), account in good standing, trade-in of financed device in good physical and fully functional condition through the AT&T Next Up trade in program (excludes trade in program where you receive an instant credit or AT&T promotion card) and purchase of new eligible smartphone on eligible installment agreement with qualified wireless service. After upgrade, unbilled installments are waived. Next Up $5 monthly payments do not apply toward financed device cost balance, are non-refundable and may be canceled at any time resulting in waiver of right to trade in and upgrade during current installment agreement term. See att.com/next and your Retail Installment Agreement for full details. Service: Eligible postpaid voice and data service is required and extra. Consumers: minimum $50 per month after AutoPay and Paperless billing discount for new customers. Pay $60 per month until discount starts within 2 bills. Existing customers can add to eligible current post-paid plans which may be less. Business customers: minimum $50 per month for new customers on Mobile Share Plus for Business after AutoPay discount. Pay $60 per month until discount starts within 2 bills. Other qual. plans avail. & existing customers can add to eligible current plans which may be less. If service cancelled, remaining device cost balance is due. Activation or upgrade fee due at sale or billed: $30. Restocking Fee: Up to $55. Limits: Purchase limit applies. Eligibility, device, line and financing limits & other restr’s apply.

Promotions, pricing, plan options, products and services, availability, terms & restr’s subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice.

© 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. Owners of all marks retain their rights.

***AT&T INSTALLMENT PLANS: Credit approval required. Avail. in select locations only. Plans subject to change and may be discontinued at any time. For smartphones only. Tax on sales price due at sale. Requires 0% APR 30-month installment agreement and eligible service. Divides sales price (less any down payment) into equal monthly installments. $0 down: Requires well-qualified credit. Limit as low as 1 smartphone at $0 down. Down payment: May be required and depends on a variety of factors. Down payment if required will be either 30% of sales price or a dollar amount currently ranging from $200 to $1400 (amount subject to change and may be higher). Examples: $1099.99 sales price with $0 down is $36.67 per month, with $330 down (30%) is $25.67 per month, or with $600 down is $16.67 per month for 30 months. AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up: Price includes monthly device installment payment and separate $5/month Next Up upgrade feature charge to be upgrade eligible with qualified trade in when 50% of sales price of the financed device is paid off. Upgrade requires a minimum of 30-90 days on installment depending on credit and other factors (subject to change), account in good standing, trade-in of financed device in good physical and fully functional condition through the AT&T Next Up trade in program (excludes trade in program where you receive an instant credit or AT&T promotion card) and purchase of new eligible smartphone on eligible installment agreement with qualified wireless service. After upgrade, unbilled installments are waived. Next Up monthly payments do not apply toward financed device price balance, are non-refundable and may be canceled at any time resulting in waiver of right to trade in and upgrade during current installment agreement term. See att.com/next and your Retail Installment Agreement for full details. Service: Eligible postpaid voice and data service (minimum $50 per month after AutoPay and Paperless billing discount for new customers. Pay $60 per month until discount starts within 2 bills. Existing customers can add to eligible current plans which may be less) is required and extra. If service cancelled, remaining device balance is due. Activation or upgrade fee due at sale or billed: $30. Restocking Fee: Up to $45. Limits: Purchase limit applies. Eligibility, device, line and financing limits & other restr’s apply.

Promotions, pricing, plan options, products and services, availability, terms & restr’s subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice.

GEN. WIRELESS SVC: Subj. to Wireless Customer Agmt (att.com/wca). Credit approval req’d. Services not for resale. Deposit: may apply. Limits: Purch. & line limits apply. Taxes, Reg. Cost. Recovery Charge (Up to $1.50), other fees and charges, usage, speed, coverage & other restr’s apply. See att.com/mobilityfees for details on fees & charges. International and domestic off-net data may be at 2G speeds. AT&T service is subject to AT&T network management policies. See att.com/broadbandinfo for details.

FREE Express Shipping: Postpaid orders will be processed and shipped subject to credit approval, inventory availability, and validation of a proper shipping address and other information. Orders received after 4 p.m. CT will be processed the next business day. Inventory, credit, or other issues may delay shipment. No holiday, Saturday, or Sunday processing or delivery. Shipping policy is subject to change. Please note: It may take up to 24 hours to process your order if there are any issues with the credit approval process and/or the shipping address validation process. This 24-hour period is not included in the delivery time and should be taken into account in your order placement timing. Delivery signatures may be required. Priority Shipments to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands may take more than 2 business days. Actual delivery date may also be affected by government processing, unforeseen weather, and shipping carrier delays. Learn more about AT&T shipping options at att.com/shop/wireless/free-shipping.html.

Our editors strive to ensure that the information in this article is accurate as of the date published, but please keep in mind that offers can change. We encourage you to verify all terms and conditions of any product before you apply.

